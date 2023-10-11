Gracie Hunt Has Clear Feelings About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Romance
The budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has set both the NFL fandom and Swiftie Nation abuzz since the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. Kelce spoke about how it felt to dominate headlines early on in the NFL season. "As all the attention comes ... it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I'm even more on top of the world," the tight end said during a presser on Oct. 6, per People. "At the same time, it comes with it. ... You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason," Kelce said while referencing his relationship with the pop star.
However, even the Chiefs star admitted that the league was "overdoing it a little bit" with their excessive coverage of Swift attending games, as he said on his "New Heights" podcast on Oct. 4, via CBS News.
A lot of people have weighed in regarding how Swift's relationship with Kelce has impacted the team. That includes Gracie Hunt, the influencer who is also the daughter of Clark Hunt, the Chiefs chairman and CEO. Gracie fully supports the union. "Travis and Taylor are definitely a power couple we can all cheer for!" she told the Daily Mail on Sept. 24. "Her enthusiasm cheering on Travis yesterday was contagious and made everyone smile." It is an intriguing response from Gracie as, prior to Kelce being romantically linked to Swift, a photo sparked whispers about a possible relationship between Kelce and the influencer.
The photo that caused dating rumors
When the Kansas City Chiefs were in training camp, Gracie Hunt visited the team and uploaded a carousel of snaps to Instagram on Aug. 11, 2023. The lead image was a pic of her and Travis Kelce posing together. Some fans believed this was a hint at a possible connection between the pair. "A lot of people are hoping for Travis and Gracie to get together," one Instagram follower wrote.
The romance rumor mill hit full swing a few days later when a Chiefs fan account posted the photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a salacious caption. "Taylor Swift is jealous AF of Gracie Hunt posing in a photo with Travis Kelce after she accepted his friendship bracelet," the account wrote. This spurred a reaction from Chiefs fans, many of which pointed out that Kelce had deliberately hovered his hand to avoid making bodily contact with Hunt.
A Reddit thread was created to discuss the potential romance between Hunt and Kelce. One fan pointed out that the daughter of the team's owner was likely not interested, but added one caveat. "She's way above his pay grade although she did post a picture on IG with an 87 jersey on!" the Redditor commented. A year earlier, in September 2022, Hunt uploaded a series of snaps in a Kelce jersey to promote a sale of Chiefs gear. In fact, the model and influencer had links to both Kelce and Taylor Swift before their romance made headlines.
Gracie Hunt shows love to Taylor Swift
Gracie Hunt has shown support for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift before there were any whispers about a potential romance between the NFL star and singer. On April 28, 2023, Hunt attended Kelce Jam 2023, an event hosted by Travis Kelce as a dual celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and of Kansas City in general.
A few months later, Hunt went to Arrowhead Stadium to see Swift's Eras tour. Hunt sported a sparkling silver dress for the event and uploaded an Instagram carousel on July 8, 2023, which included several videos of Swift's performance, plus footage of her and a friend singing along with the "Karma" artist.
After Swift made her Chiefs debut on Sept. 24, 2023, Hunt once again showed support for the pop star. The daughter of the team's CEO uploaded an Instagram carousel with snaps from the game and a video of Swift cheering from a suite. "In our Red Era," Hunt wrote in the caption. In case the Swift reference was not explicit enough, she added "#ErasTour." Fans showed up in the comments to support the Kelce-Swift coupling. "A chiefs nation/swiftie merger = world domination," one Instagram user replied. Furthermore, not only did fans support Kelce's new romance, but so did his teammates.
Funny reactions from Travis Kelce's teammates
Following the first Kansas City Chiefs game that Taylor Swift attended on Sept. 24, 2023, members of the team were asked how it felt to have the music superstar dating Travis Kelce. "You know what, I met her before ... I set 'em up, I'll just leave you with that," coach Andy Reid joked after the game, per FOX4 KC. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was excited about the prospect of potentially hanging out with the "Cruel Summer" singer. "I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I'll probably meet her at some point. Seems like a good person so hopefully I get to meet her one day," Mahomes told the press, per FOX4.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones was immediately all-in on the Swiftie-Chiefs merger. "Let's goooooooooo! I'm bumping taylor swift tonight! #StraightUp," he tweeted. That enthusiastic reaction delighted Kelce. On an episode of his "New Heights podcast," the tight end was told that Jones did in fact play Swift songs after the game. "Hell, yeah! That's my f***ing family, baby!" Kelce said on the podcast when he heard the news, via Page Six.