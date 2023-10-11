Gracie Hunt Has Clear Feelings About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Romance

The budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has set both the NFL fandom and Swiftie Nation abuzz since the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. Kelce spoke about how it felt to dominate headlines early on in the NFL season. "As all the attention comes ... it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I'm even more on top of the world," the tight end said during a presser on Oct. 6, per People. "At the same time, it comes with it. ... You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason," Kelce said while referencing his relationship with the pop star.

However, even the Chiefs star admitted that the league was "overdoing it a little bit" with their excessive coverage of Swift attending games, as he said on his "New Heights" podcast on Oct. 4, via CBS News.

A lot of people have weighed in regarding how Swift's relationship with Kelce has impacted the team. That includes Gracie Hunt, the influencer who is also the daughter of Clark Hunt, the Chiefs chairman and CEO. Gracie fully supports the union. "Travis and Taylor are definitely a power couple we can all cheer for!" she told the Daily Mail on Sept. 24. "Her enthusiasm cheering on Travis yesterday was contagious and made everyone smile." It is an intriguing response from Gracie as, prior to Kelce being romantically linked to Swift, a photo sparked whispers about a possible relationship between Kelce and the influencer.