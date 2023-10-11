Jada Pinkett Smith's Claim Chris Rock Asked Her Out Ignites New Theory About Oscars Slap

Fans think that Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar slap and the following apology have a much deeper meaning following Jada Pinkett Smith's eye-opening interview.

In March 2022, Hollywood came to a standstill when the "Men in Black" star slapped the comedian after he joked about the "Madagascar" actor's shaved head. Despite it occurring over a year ago, the shocking incident has continued to make headlines, due to various celebrity commentary, and Smith and Rock's individual statements on the matter. "I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out so I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you," the "Hitch" star said in a video statement in June 2022. As for Rock, he acknowledged the slap in his 2023 Netflix Special "Selective Outrage." "Y'all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Shug Smith," he said (via Vox). "Everybody knows. Everybody f***ing knows. Yes. It happened, like a year ago, I got smacked at the f***ing Oscars by this motherf***er."

On October 11, the Oscar slap made headlines again due to Pinkett's recent interview with People. While she reiterated her hopes for the two actors to find peace, which she previously said on a Red Table Talk in June 2022 (via TODAY), she did reveal new information about her complicated history with Rock –– which has sparked a new conspiracy theory about Smith's infamous slap.