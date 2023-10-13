Has Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Dated Anyone Since Their Divorce?

Once a definitive Hollywood power couple, Nicole and Eddie Murphy's marriage — and subsequent divorce — captured the full attention of the public and media. They began a seemingly fairytale romance when the model and comedy legend met in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards. Marrying five years later in New York City's Plaza Hotel in March 1993, the couple's relationship yielded five children — Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella Murphy, with the eldest, Bria, born in 1989. Eddie also has five children from other relationships.

Though always picturesque and smiling in public together, Nicole and Eddie announced the end of their marriage in 2005. With Nicole citing irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, the pair finalized proceedings in April 2006. Despite the turn of events, these two Hollywood exes remained friendly throughout the years, not least of all for their large brood. In a separate statement upon announcing their split, the "Dr. Doolittle" star emphasized, "The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority," per Hollywood Life. Indeed, in a 2012 interview with Radar, Nicole characterized her and the comedian as friends, adding, "I think that's important when you have children involved. We can be in the same room and hang out."

Both Nicole and Eddie have moved on romantically since their divorce. While many already know the details of Eddie's post-divorce exploits, fewer are familiar with the loves that came into Nicole's life since splitting from her famous ex-husband.