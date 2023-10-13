Has Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Dated Anyone Since Their Divorce?
Once a definitive Hollywood power couple, Nicole and Eddie Murphy's marriage — and subsequent divorce — captured the full attention of the public and media. They began a seemingly fairytale romance when the model and comedy legend met in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards. Marrying five years later in New York City's Plaza Hotel in March 1993, the couple's relationship yielded five children — Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella Murphy, with the eldest, Bria, born in 1989. Eddie also has five children from other relationships.
Though always picturesque and smiling in public together, Nicole and Eddie announced the end of their marriage in 2005. With Nicole citing irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, the pair finalized proceedings in April 2006. Despite the turn of events, these two Hollywood exes remained friendly throughout the years, not least of all for their large brood. In a separate statement upon announcing their split, the "Dr. Doolittle" star emphasized, "The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority," per Hollywood Life. Indeed, in a 2012 interview with Radar, Nicole characterized her and the comedian as friends, adding, "I think that's important when you have children involved. We can be in the same room and hang out."
Both Nicole and Eddie have moved on romantically since their divorce. While many already know the details of Eddie's post-divorce exploits, fewer are familiar with the loves that came into Nicole's life since splitting from her famous ex-husband.
Nicole Murphy got engaged to Michael Strahan
Nicole Murphy has had a string of high-profile romances since her 2006 divorce. Shortly after her Eddie Murphy split, Nicole was spotted on vacation with basketball legend Michael Jordan in May 2007 (talk about a rebound!). Although neither ever confirmed a romance, Jordan also happened to be going through a divorce from his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy.
Following her rumored fling with MJ, Nicole began dating NFL superstar-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan in 2007. With their romance blossoming, the model-turned-entrepreneur told People in 2008 that although she said "never again" after her divorce, she and Strahan were a seemingly perfect match. "Michael and I talk about everything, and we both love to travel, explore and laugh," the Y-FOY founder said. The couple got engaged in May 2009 in the Bahamas and seemed destined for a trip down the aisle — until all screeched to a halt in August 2014. Rumors of infidelity on Strahan's part were flung about, with an insider telling TMZ that Nicole "got wind Michael might be dating another woman in early July and started investigating." A representative for Strahan, however, attributed the breakup to conflicting schedules. "They love each other very much, but with the distance and work schedule it has been hard to maintain the relationship," the spokesperson said, per the Daily Mail.
As of July 2023, via her Instagram Stories, Nicole was seemingly moving past the Strahan breakup alongside a new mystery hunk. Even then, however, a separate relationship drama loomed over her.
Nicole Murphy was caught kissing a married man
The most controversial turn in Nicole Murphy's post-divorce love life came in 2019. Photos emerged of her passionately lip-locked with the married director, Antione Fuqua.The shots, taken while the pair were abroad in Italy, caused an instant media frenzy, as the "Equalizer 3" director had been married to his wife, Lela Rochon-Fuqua, for over 20 years at that point.
With Lela disabling her social media accounts, Murphy gave several conflicting statements about the nature of her relationship with Antione to the press. Initially claiming they were family friends sharing a "friendly kiss," she later rescinded that statement, expressing open remorse for the pain she inflicted on Antione's wife and their family. "It was a frozen-in-time thing," Murphy admitted in a September 2019 appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," adding, "I'm woman enough to admit it was a mistake... I wish I could take it back, but I can't." The scandal didn't die quickly or quietly, and some sources even claimed that Murphy set up their kissing photo-op on purpose, calling the paparazzi herself.
Following her all the way to July 2023 — by the time Murphy shared several Instagram Stories of her and her new unidentified paramour — fans were eager to remind her of her past mistake. Underneath a reposted copy of Murphy's Stories, one commenter remarked that her posts gave major "side chick energy," while another wrote, "Hopefully He Ain't Someone Else's Man!!"