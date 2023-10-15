The Tragic Truth About Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has undeniably done very well for himself, spending nearly 30 years as a professional driver on the NASCAR racing circuit. With 27 wins to his credit including two checkered-flag finishes at the Daytona 500, NASCAR's flagship event, Dale Jr. is ranked 29th overall in the league's list of best-ever drivers and still enjoys status as stock car racing's sole third-generation champion. Those achievements aside, Dale Jr. had long performed against the star-spangled backdrop of his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt, a seven-time series champion dubbed "The Intimidator" by fans, the same base that called Dale Jr. "Little E" when he was an upstart struggling with his pedigree stereotype. "I just saw, even at an early age before I was a driver that growing up in that that man's shadow was going to be a real hard challenge," he remarked, per Racing News.

That changed when his father was killed during a Daytona 500 race in 2001, leaving Dale Jr. to carry on the family name. He's also witnessed friends lose their lives during competition and has cheated death himself in a racecar numerous times. But his life away from the track has also yielded plenty of other tragedies from fragile family relationships to mental illness. Still, kept all that under perspective when he retired from his beloved sport in 2017. "I guess what I'm saying is that I accomplished way more than I ever dreamed," he said to ESPN. "So I'm good."