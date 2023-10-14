How Jay Cutler's Life Changed After His Divorce From Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler's whirlwind romance with his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari began in 2010. The two met after being introduced by their mutual friend Giuliana Rancic, and went on to get engaged the following year. The pair had a few bumps along the way, breaking up a few months after their engagement and reconciling later that year. Cavallari and Cutler welcomed their first child in 2012, tied the knot in 2013, and went on to welcome two more children together.

Their lives in Nashville were heavily documented on their joint reality series, "Very Cavallari," which debuted in 2018. The show followed the ins and outs of their large family and their work-life balance, with the "Hills" alum managing her jewelry and skincare brand Uncommon James and Cutler juggling his life post-NFL. Ultimately, their love chapter ended in 2020 when the two announced they were filing for divorce.

A lot has been said in the press about Cutler and Cavallari's former life together, with claims of infidelity and a toxic relationship dominating the media shortly after their split. The former Miami Dolphins backup quarterback seems to have a different view of his relationship with his ex-wife than she does, but it hasn't gotten in the way of their co-parenting relationship. While fans may not have kept up with the NFL player since "Very Cavallari" ended, it doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. So, how has Jay Cutler's life changed after his divorce from Kristin Cavallari?