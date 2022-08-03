Kristin Cavallari Sheds Light On Why She Ended Things With Jay Cutler Twice

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her split from her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler. The star of "The Hills" first met Cutler back in early 2011, when the two were introduced by Giuliana Rancic, Us Weekly reported. By April 2011, the two had become engaged, as TMZ wrote. In July of that year, however, the engagement was halted, but the two were back together just months after this temporary breakup.

The pair obtained a marriage license in 2013, per E! News, and celebrated with a ceremony shortly after. In 2017, Cavallari opened up to Us Weekly about the imperfections of her marriage. "I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn't perfect," Cavallari said. "But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship, and I think that that's what you just have to do."

In 2020, it was announced on Instagram that the two had chosen to divorce after a decade together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," Cavallari wrote. The reality star is now sharing more info regarding why the relationship ended twice.