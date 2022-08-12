Jay Cutler Takes Different Approach Than Kristin Cavallari When Discussing Their Marriage

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life! Ever since the Uncommon James founder split from her ex-NFL-star hubby, Jay Cutler, she's been adamant that the breakup was a healthy thing for all parties. Appearing on the "School of Greatness" podcast in June, she told host Lewis Howes that her kids inspired her to do what she felt was right. "Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn't going to work for me. And I knew in my gut for a long time that I had to do it," she said, adding that it was the "best" decision for herself.

"The Hills" star broke up with Cutler in 2020, sharing on Instagram that the two had chosen to divorce after a decade together. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart," Cavallari wrote. But while she revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that "nothing major" happened to cause the split, there were allegedly lots of red flags that should have caused her to pull the plug earlier. Referencing the pair's brief breakup prior to their engagement, Cavallari appeared to regret not trusting herself. "I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there's any takeaway from that is you can't ignore red flags," she shared.

But while the "Laguna Beach" alum also said (via the "School of Greatness" podcast) that she's excited about her future, Cutler seems to have more of a subdued take on things.