Kristin Cavallari Proves She Isn't Bothered By Jay Cutler's Celebration Of Their Divorce

Divorces are rarely a straightforward business, and Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's was no exception. Cavallari and Cutler ended their seven-year marriage in April 2020, shocking their fans who didn't see it coming. "If you guys can't make it no one can!!" one commented on Cavallari's Instagram announcement. Not only was Cavallari and Cutler's 10-year relationship ending, but it was going to end on a bad note.

In her filing, the "Very Cavallari" star claimed Cutler was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," TMZ reported. The "Laguna Beach" alum and former quarterback went on to fight over their three children and their shared finances, Page Six reported. While Cutler requested joint custody of Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, Cavallari was seeking primary custody based on her allegations, Us Weekly reported. Cavallari also accused Cutler of freezing her funds, preventing her from purchasing a house amid their separation, according to E! News.

Cavallari and Cutler reached an agreement within a month, but that wasn't the end. It would take another two years for the former couple to settle their divorce, though the proceedings are yet to be finalized, Us Weekly reported on May 31. While the final details are still in the courts, Cavallari and Cutler are starting to see an end to the ordeal. However, their relationship continues to be contentious, as illustrated by Cutler's going out to celebrate the recent milestone. In that regard, Cavallari and Cutler have something in common.