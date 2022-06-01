Kristin Cavallari Shares How She's Been Able To Put Herself First After Divorce

It's been a long road for Kristin Cavallari after splitting from her now-ex-husband Jay Cutler. According to Glamour, the couple tied the knot in 2013. The pair was introduced by another famous name in Giuliana Rancic, per Us Weekly. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children together and fans got to see glimpses of the couple's life together in the reality show "Very Cavallari." However, the romance between Cavallari and Cutler didn't last. According to Us Weekly, the "Laguna Beach" alum accused Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" in 2020.

Since the split, Cavallari has talked about her ex on several occasions. In 2021, the star chatted with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her "Off The Vine" podcast (via People), sharing that she ultimately felt vindicated in walking away from the relationship. "There's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'" she said in 2021. "Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But we did! But then I was like ... It's not there for me anymore." In addition, she told Bristowe that her relationship with Cutler was "such a roller coaster." She continued, stating that she "just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore," which is why she opted to split.

Now, the star is sharing a little glimpse of her life post-split from Cutler and what she can finally do more of.