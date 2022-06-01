Kristin Cavallari Shares How She's Been Able To Put Herself First After Divorce
It's been a long road for Kristin Cavallari after splitting from her now-ex-husband Jay Cutler. According to Glamour, the couple tied the knot in 2013. The pair was introduced by another famous name in Giuliana Rancic, per Us Weekly. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children together and fans got to see glimpses of the couple's life together in the reality show "Very Cavallari." However, the romance between Cavallari and Cutler didn't last. According to Us Weekly, the "Laguna Beach" alum accused Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" in 2020.
Since the split, Cavallari has talked about her ex on several occasions. In 2021, the star chatted with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her "Off The Vine" podcast (via People), sharing that she ultimately felt vindicated in walking away from the relationship. "There's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'" she said in 2021. "Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But we did! But then I was like ... It's not there for me anymore." In addition, she told Bristowe that her relationship with Cutler was "such a roller coaster." She continued, stating that she "just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore," which is why she opted to split.
Now, the star is sharing a little glimpse of her life post-split from Cutler and what she can finally do more of.
Kristin Cavallari has been spending a lot of time with friends and her kids
Kristin Cavallari is speaking about life after her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler. Speaking to Page Six, Cavallari revealed that her divorce allowed her more time for herself and all that it entails, including time with her kiddos. "It's sort of, like, forced this perfect balance on me because I only have my kids half of the time now," she confessed to the outlet. Cavallari added that during weeks when she has her three kiddos in her care, she's fully in mom-mode and allows herself to work when she can find the time.
In addition, Cavallari also revealed another aspect of her life that has changed. "Before my divorce, the one area of my life that really suffered was my social life and my friendships, because I was so maxed out with family and work," she shared, adding it's "nice to kind of find myself again and have some time to put myself first." The star also said she doesn't use a babysitter very often — and when she doesn't have the kids, she either works or goes out with friends.
In fact, Cavallari keeps fans updated on her social life on Instagram and revealed she's in the midst of a project with her former flame, Stephen Colletti. The "Laguna Beach" alums will chat on the "Back to the Beach" podcast, she noted on May 2. Sadly, she's shot down dating rumors about Colletti.