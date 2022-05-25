Kristin Cavallari Reveals What Her Relationship With Stephen Colletti Is Like Today

"Laguna Beach" was one of the most popular shows in the mid-2000s. According to IMDb, the series aired for three seasons, starting in 2004. Some of the stars from the show went on to be super successful, including Lauren "LC" Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Of course, Cavallari has remained in the spotlight after marrying (and divorcing) NFL star Jay Cutler and appearing in her own reality series, "Very Cavallari." On the flip side, Stephen Colletti has continued his onscreen career, and his IMDb profile indicates that he has 20 acting credits to his name.

Since "Laguna Beach" ended, Colletti and Cavallari have kept in touch. In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Cavallari said she'd be willing to set up her ex with the right person. "I never have [tried], but I don't have a ton of single girls in my life, she told the outlet. "But I would if I met someone that I thought he would be really into," she added.

On May 2, Cavallari took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Colletti as she announced their new project. "So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!!" she wrote on the post. "We're gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys!" She's also diving a little bit deeper into what it is like working with her former flame.