Taylor Swift And Beyoncé End Stan Wars With A Single Photo

Who run the world? Taylor Swift and Beyoncé! 2023 has been the year for the two superstars. Beyoncé and Swift have been dominating the music industry and have had fans debating online as to who the bigger star is, but Swift has put an end to that debate.

In 2022, both Grammy winners released a new album. Beyoncé dropped "Renaissance," and Swift followed shortly with her album, "Midnights." Both topped the charts as fans streamed their music like crazy. The two eventually embarked on separate tours, with Swift having her coveted Eras Tour and Beyoncé with her famous Renaissance World Tour. Demand to get tickets for these shows was insane, and the musicians ended up helping out the economy. According to the New York Times, they estimated that Swift's tour would bring in around $4.6 billion in North America. As for Beyoncé, she was just short of the "Karma" singer with $4.5 billion! Still, both numbers are very impressive, and the summer of 2023 was labeled the Beyoncé and Swift dominance. The two have had a similar summer with massive stadium tours, and both musicians even announced the release of upcoming films documenting their tours.

Although both Beyoncé and Swift have been on their own paths to success, many stans have pitted the two against one another. The age-old debate as to who is the better musician arose between the Swifties and the Beyhive. But, the "All Too Well" singer has ended those arguments with a single photo.