The Sad Downfall Of Caitlyn And Kris Jenner's Relationship Post-Divorce

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner have had a decades-long history together that has since soured. It all started in 1991, after Kris tied the knot with the former Olympian, not long after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. Some years later, the couple welcomed Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, adding to their already large family that included Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. After "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" was released, there have been a lot of ups and downs within the family, including with Caitlyn and Kris' relationship.

In 2013, after 22 years of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris called it quits, per E! News. At the time, the couple released a statement sharing, "We are living separately and we are much happier this way. But we will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority." While the former couple may have hoped to move forward with respect, that's not what happened.

In 2015, not only had Caitlyn announced that she was transgender, but her relationship with Kris came to a close as the couple's divorce was finalized. While they may have loved one another at some point, the former couple's relationship has since crumbled.