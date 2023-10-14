The Sad Downfall Of Caitlyn And Kris Jenner's Relationship Post-Divorce
Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner have had a decades-long history together that has since soured. It all started in 1991, after Kris tied the knot with the former Olympian, not long after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. Some years later, the couple welcomed Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, adding to their already large family that included Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. After "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" was released, there have been a lot of ups and downs within the family, including with Caitlyn and Kris' relationship.
In 2013, after 22 years of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris called it quits, per E! News. At the time, the couple released a statement sharing, "We are living separately and we are much happier this way. But we will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority." While the former couple may have hoped to move forward with respect, that's not what happened.
In 2015, not only had Caitlyn announced that she was transgender, but her relationship with Kris came to a close as the couple's divorce was finalized. While they may have loved one another at some point, the former couple's relationship has since crumbled.
Caitlyn and Kris Jenner went back and forth for years
At the beginning of 2015, it seemed like Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner would beat the odds and become friendly exes. In the two-part special of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce," which focused on Caitlyn coming out as transgender, the former Olympian gushed about Kris. "You know, Kris is a really good woman and I love her to death. And the love and acceptance I have gotten from Kris is absolutely overwhelming," Caitlyn shared (via The Hollywood Reporter). But just a month later, Caitlyn changed her tune toward Kris when her bombshell Vanity Fair interview was released.
In the Vanity Fair interview, Caitlyn shared, "I think in a lot of ways she became less tolerant of me ... People would see how I got mistreated." Although Kris was quoted in the article, the interview was as shocking to her as it was to the rest of the world. In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," fans got an inside look into Kris' feelings after reading the interview, per ET. Kris told her daughter, Kim Kardashian, "He can go f*** himself! I honestly wish I never met this man. I mean, just f*** you."
The years that followed were a constant back-and-forth of reconciliation and separation. The last straw for Kris seemed to be when Caitlyn released her memoir in 2017, which Kris believes painted her in a horrible light. Over the years, the former couple's relationship has grown more distant.
Caitlyn Jenner doesn't talk to Kris Jenner now
After Caitlyn and Kris Jenner split, fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" wondered how they would move forward both in their relationship and on the show. Although they had a television special dedicated to Caitlyn's transition, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" pretty much went on without the Olympian, and so did Kris.
In 2022, the momager sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview and revealed details about her current relationship with Caitlyn, per People. Kris shared, "We're fine. Yeah, we're friends. And I see her when she's at a family thing so it's, you know, settled down a lot." But, either things changed in a year, or Kris wasn't telling the full truth, because Caitlyn had a completely different take on their relationship.
While being interviewed by the U.K. daytime show, "This Morning," in October 2023, Caitlyn gave an update on where she stands with Kris, per Daily Mail."Well, Kris I never really talk to anymore. I know it's sad," Caitlyn shared. "If there's any communications, Sophia Hutchins is my manager and she kind of runs the show." Caitlyn continued to reveal that her connection with the Kardashian children is not as close as her relationship with her eldest biological kids. Although she admits they will cross paths at family functions, she shared, "...Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot ... There's just a lot there."