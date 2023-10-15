What Mary Lou Retton Blames For Her Divorce From Shannon Kelley

While Mary Lou Retton has assured fans that she remains on good terms with her ex-husband, Shannon Kelley, their divorce proceedings were reportedly not as smooth. According to The Blast, which obtained court documents from their split, the former Olympic athlete asked for a temporary restraining order, preventing him from communicating with her. She also said that their marriage was at a point of no return due to their conflicting personalities destroying any chance of reconciliation.

After three months of mediation, the two reached a settlement that saw them selling their two homes and opting out of child support, resulting in the two taking home $1.955 million each. Since their divorce was finalized, Retton has focused on her various career endeavors and her daughters' lives, which she has highlighted on her Instagram.

However, in October 2023, Retton's children revealed that the former gymnast was in the hospital battling a rare case of pneumonia. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now," they revealed on a Spotfund page, which was made to raise money for Retton's medical bills. On October 11, the athlete's second eldest daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, updated fans on Instagram, stating: "She's still fighting. It's going to be a day-by-day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries, as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now."