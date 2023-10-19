The Untold Truth Of Coco Gauff
"For me, my tennis dream I guess is to be the greatest of all time, but my dad always told me ... ever since I was a little girl that one day I will change the world with my racket." These were Coco Gauff's parting words on "ABC Nightline" when she first shot to the spotlight at 15. Barely five years later, Gauff cemented her place in tennis history by joining Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, and Tracy Austin as one of the youngest players to ever win the U.S. Open women's singles championship in the Open Era.
Prior to her victory, Gauff was already a star in the making. She shattered the glass ceiling as the youngest tennis player to make a Wimbledon appearance in the Open Era in June 2019. Later that year, she made headlines when she landed a Linz Open title after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. Gauff was set to take on the Olympics in 2021 until she missed the opportunity of a lifetime for health reasons. Still, her transformation has been stunning.
There's undoubtedly more to come from Gauff in the years ahead, but beyond her star power and mammoth net worth are a ton of tales without end. Keep scrolling for the untold truth of Coco Gauff.
She grew up in a sports family
Coco Gauff is one athletic apple who didn't fall so far from the tree. Her father, Corey Gauff, tried his hand at multiple sports in his formative years until he found a love for basketball, and he was a Georgia State Panther in his prime. Coco's mother, Candi Gauff, was a gymnast-turned-track and field athlete back in the day. "Track and field was a second love," Candi told The Sun Sentinel. "Gymnastics was [my] first. But what overshadows everything is the love of competing. So no matter what I was going to do, I was going to try and do my best in it, because I just like to compete."
The decision to get Coco into tennis was a unanimous one. Her father, Corey, became her leading coach. Coco was trained by other coaches along the way, including Gerard Loglo, with whom she began working when she was 8 years old. The Gauffs, however, were not in a hurry to get Coco playing professionally. Instead, they focused on nurturing her passion for tennis.
"The next few years we're just going to manage the process and the development process for her to mentally grow, and keep her in love with the sport because she loves playing," Corey shared in a conversation with Black Tennis Magazine in 2017.
Coco Gauff was homeschooled
When Coco Gauff's parents made the decision to mold her into a great tennis player, she was in second grade. Practicing the sport full-time meant that they'd have to make an educational adjustment. "If we're gonna do this, she's gonna have to home-school," Corey Gauff told his wife, Candi, as she shared with The Sun Sentinel – Coco began going to online school in the third grade. The family relocated from Atlanta to Florida to focus on Coco's training. Although they had to share a house with Candi's parents at first, they eventually got their own place.
As much as they made room for tennis, Coco's parents were clear on which of the two came first. "School is definitely a priority of my parents," Coco told the U.S. Open. "They both went to college and my grandmother and mom are both teachers. School takes priority over tennis and if my grades weren't good I'd probably take a break from tennis for a while to get those back up."
Juggling tennis and school wasn't an easy task, given that Coco was traveling as well. Time differences between her and teachers made it challenging, but she finally graduated from high school in May 2022. "I did it! #Classof2022," Coco tweeted, alongside pictures of herself donning a graduation gown in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. During an Instagram live session a little over a year later, Coco shared that she hadn't accumulated any student debt since she has not attended college.
She was inspired by the Williams sisters
In 2009, Coco Gauff got bit by the tennis bug when she watched Serena Williams in action at the Australian Open – Gauff was only 4 years old at the time. Both Williams sisters turned out to be instrumental in Gauff's pursuit of the sport. "Seeing them do what they do and lead in such a gracious way made me want to do the same thing," Gauff revealed in a conversation with Jazzy's World. "Representation is very important and for me — the Williams sisters were that."
A little over a decade after she first got interested in tennis, Gauff made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon. One of her heroes, Venus Williams, was her opponent. Playing against the five-time champion was dreamlike, but she had to disrupt Venus' iconic status to secure a win.
"In the whole match, I never looked at the scoreboard because I just didn't want my mind to know that I was playing Venus Williams," Gauff disclosed in an interview with Her Way. "I just wanted my mind to know I was playing some unknown figure on the end of the court. And then I think [it was] really into the match points when I realized like 'Oh my gosh! I just beat Venus Williams!'"
She shared an emotional moment with Naomi Osaka at the 2019 US Open
In 2019, Coco Gauff lost to then-U.S. Open defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. What could have been another disappointing day on the tennis court turned into a teaching moment on great sportsmanship. Osaka showed support to a teary-eyed 15-year-old Gauff amidst applause from the crowd, and the pair had a follow-up joint on-court interview. "She did amazing and I'm gonna learn a lot from this match," Gauff said at the time. "Thank you, Naomi. I don't want people to think that I'm trying to take this moment away from her 'cause she really deserves it."
The duo were acquainted before but got a lot closer after the match. Prior to the viral exchange, Gauff simply wanted to exit the court after her loss, and she was stunned by Osaka's courtesy in sharing the after-match interview. When Gauff finally got her big win years later, she had kind words for the two-time U.S. Open winner. "I remember the moment we had on this court [three years ago]," she said to Osaka in the crowd. "It meant a lot to me, and I'm so excited to have you back on tour. And hopefully, you know, I get to meet your daughter ... Thank you so much for coming, and hi to your mom too, as well."
A peek at Coco Gauff's workout routine
What would it take to be as fit as Coco Gauff? According to a day-in-my-life interview Gauff gave to Vogue right before she played at the Atlanta Open in August 2022, a lot of discipline is required. "I don't workout every day but I would say almost every day. Pretty much, six days out of the week," Gauff gave away, adding that her active schedule meant that she usually only gets, at most, three days off at a time. She shared that, though she isn't so fond of yoga, it does make for a good wellness plan whenever she gets time off.
Speaking to Pop Sugar a year prior, Gauff revealed that her go-to exercise that she adds to any ab routine is the dead bug. And just like she doesn't have a strong liking for yoga, her distaste for the plank is at an all-time high. Nevertheless, it is a great position for exercising the whole body.
Gauff told the publication that she gets a good workout with every swing when she's on the court, and only trains for maintenance when she's on tour. When seasons end, however, a lot of strength training becomes part of her routine.
The one-time United States Open champion stays away from the internet
Following Coco Gauff's triumph over Venus Williams in 2019, the one-time U.S. Open champion saw an increase in her social media following. Ironically, Gauff tries not to engage in too much screen time. At a press conference, she revealed that she was cautious about overusing the internet. Furthermore, she wasn't really fazed about her detractors, who multiplied as her numbers online grew.
Instead, she preferred to adopt positive real-life habits such as taking strolls. "I'm just trying to be more in real life and learn more about myself 'cause I feel like when you're online you're learning [about] a version of yourself that isn't attainable," Gauff remarked.
When she does hop on social media, however, Gauff prefers to be on TikTok as an alternative to all other platforms. Additionally, according to her conversation with Town & Country magazine, the tennis star also adds a little bit more than she should to e-commerce shopping carts. "I have a bit of an online shopping addiction like most teens lol," she admitted.
Designing her own shoe was 'a difficult process but it was fun'
After working with New Balance for four years, Coco Gauff collaborated with the footwear company to bring her own tennis shoes to life. Corey Gauff's bar, Paradise Sports Lounge, in Delray Beach, Florida provided the right space for Coco and the brand to get to work when business paused during the Covid-19 pandemic. "We spent about five hours creating mood boards and talking with various designers on the New Balance team about what I liked, didn't like, what I hoped for the design," Coco shared in an interview with Complex.
The entire exercise was tiring but worth the while. "I think I ended up trying a total of, like, three prototypes but who knows how many they actually made? It was a difficult process but it was fun," Coco told Tennis Warehouse. She shared that she was inspired by basketball designs, despite being a tennis player. Somewhere between a high-top and a low-top, Coco found the perfect style that's both fashionable and comfortable on the court. The "Coco CG1" hit shelves in August 2022.
Who's on Coco Gauff's playlist?
Coco Gauff's playlist is as diverse as they come, but rap is definitely her most beloved genre. In a 2021 chat with Eurosport, Gauff revealed that J.Cole's "No Role Modelz" off of his 2014 album "Forest Hills Drive" was her guilty pleasure song. "Because I know [all] the words to it," Coco told the broadcaster. "My dad first introduced me to that song when I was, like — I don't remember — 12 or 13, and I just love that song." During the interview, Gauff shared that the song "Good Days” by SZA was heavy on her rotation, and when it came to making TikToks, any Megan Thee Stallion bop does the trick.
Ever the athlete, Gauff also shared that her go-to workout song was "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, in addition to tunes by other rappers.
In an August 2023 interview with Bose, Gauff declared that J. Cole was her most-liked artist. Music, she said, was a huge part of her pre-match routine. "Right before [a match] I like to get super hyped so I can get, like, in a positive mindset," she shared. In addition to J Cole and Childish Gambino, "Icon" by Jaden Smith came at the top of her list of songs that get her in an inspirational mood. "I mean, the song is 'icon' and it makes you feel like an icon," Gauff told Eurosport.
Her go-to meal before any match is pasta
Coco Gauff's music comes in handy prior to matches, and so does a tradition she's kept going: savoring a plate of pasta. "I always have a pre-match meal in the player's lounge and that meal is always pasta," Gauff revealed in her interview with Town & Country magazine. "I like to add some protein and vegetables with a light sauce to give me balanced nutrition and functional fuel to perform on the court."
As for what pasta shape she prefers, Gauff told the press she indulges in penne pasta before matches since her eating is a bit messy. And when she doesn't mind a little stain, cacio e pepe delights her palate. In 2019, Gauff signed an endorsement deal with the Italian conglomerate, Barilla, a mega pasta producer.
Besides her love for Italian cuisine, Gauff has been pictured snacking on fruit during match breaks. Since she has traveled the world, Gauff has other delicacies on her list of favorites. Whenever she visits France, for instance, she's said she loves grabbing a serving of foie gras, and croissants tend to make for an everyday treat.
Coco Gauff suffered an ankle injury
Coco Gauff injured her ankle during a match against Marie Bouzková at the Western & Southern Open in August 2022. While Bouzkova proceeded to the second round, Coco, who'd been in the lead, sought medical intervention. Thankfully, the injury wasn't too serious. Amidst a show of concern from fans, she put out a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that partly said, "I have been told it is most likely a really minor sprain so everything should be healed very soon."
Years prior, Coco's father Corey Gauff shared with The New York Times that he was keen on ensuring his daughter was careful to safeguard against the type of injuries that have been known to keep players off-court for long periods of time, sometimes for months. "The main thing I looked at was how do you prevent injury," he told the publication. "Because every sport you get hurt. I get that, but I don't want to contribute to that, so I always thought less is more, less is more." As such, Coco's team includes Stephane Dal Soglio, who majors in strength and conditioning, and physiotherapist Maria.
She has a passion for fashion
Away from the tennis court, Coco Gauff has a love for stylish designer clothing. Speaking to NBC Sports while sporting a long, mustard, Cult Gaia gown at the Women's Tennis Association 50th Anniversary Gala, Gauff shared fashion brands whose works are close to her heart. "I really [have] been liking Miu Miu lately, and then Fendi is also one of my favorites, and Ganni, too," she said.
At the 2021 Australian Open, Gauff embraced a more refreshing sense of style on the court by ditching the traditional skirt-and-top blend for a sporty dress. Although she'd sworn to never wear dresses when she was younger, Gauff showed up in a multi-colored, partly striped tennis number which she paired with a peach-orange headband.
Gauff's enthusiasm for trendy wear goes hand in hand with an eye for makeup. "I've been watching makeup tutorials for as long as I can remember. When I was 12, my mom let me go to the store to buy my first mascara," she revealed in a conversation with Into The Gloss, adding that she likes to get expressive nail art for big tournaments.
Coco Gauff's meeting with the Obamas was surreal
At the 2023 U.S. Open, Coco Gauff had a hunch that someone important was in the building when she saw the Secret Service. It wasn't until the Obamas asked to meet her that her suspicion was confirmed. The encounter made for a memory of a lifetime, as she shared with the press right afterward. "I think that I'm gonna never forget that moment for the rest of my life," she expressed. "I went from really being upset after a win to, like, being really happy. So I'm glad I got to meet them." And that meeting wasn't the last time Gauff was crossing paths with former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.
Following Gauff's win at the end of the tournament, the Obamas took to social media to congratulate her. "So proud of you, @cocogauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment!" Michelle tweeted, alongside a picture of herself, Barack Obama, and the Gauff family. In his post, ex-POTUS Barack expressed how impressed he and Michelle were by Gauff, both on the tennis court and away from it.
She cried when Iron Man died on Avengers: Endgame
When Coco Gauff is not hard at work on the tennis court, gushing over the latest fashion and makeup trends, or enjoying a sumptuous meal, she's likely to be watching a movie. Gauff told Town & Country magazine that one of her favorite pastimes is going to the movies with her friends.
One movie moment in particular that touched her was Tony Stark's (Iron Man) heroic death to protect the universe from Thanos and his army in "Avengers: Endgame." It was heartbreaking. "I was crying then, and actually every time I think of it, I get teary-eyed because I really liked Iron Man," she opened up on "Take Five" with the U.S. Open.
Gauff has yet another story-based hobby: reading. When she sat down to chat with Pop Sugar, she'd just wrapped up Marie Lu's 2014 release "The Young Elites" and was looking forward to diving into its sequel, "The Rose Society." Gauff also mentioned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho's bestseller "The Alchemist" as her most loved read.
Coco Gauff 'was really depressed' for a year
Despite having achieved a number of highs, there have been low moments in Coco Gauff's career. In a post for Behind the Racquet, Coco Gauff revealed that she was affected by the pressure on her shoulders as a young achiever. The need to show up at her best all the time finally got to her in the period leading up to her major recognition at Wimbledon in 2019. As a result, her mental health deteriorated and she found her passion for tennis declining.
"For about a year I was really depressed," Gauff wrote. "That was the toughest year for me so far." At that point, she shared, taking a sabbatical had been an option but she deserted the idea. "Choosing not to obviously was the right choice but I was close to not going in that direction. I was just lost," Gauff continued. Eventually, she picked herself up and found the strength to keep going.
Her father, however, expanded on Gauff's use of the term "depressed," telling The New York Times that she hadn't seen any professionals who would have given her an official diagnosis then. As Candi Gauff shared, Coco felt isolated as she rose in the tennis ranks: "That led to loneliness at the tournaments, which leads to sadness, so for a period of time she was unhappy."
