The Untold Truth Of Coco Gauff

"For me, my tennis dream I guess is to be the greatest of all time, but my dad always told me ... ever since I was a little girl that one day I will change the world with my racket." These were Coco Gauff's parting words on "ABC Nightline" when she first shot to the spotlight at 15. Barely five years later, Gauff cemented her place in tennis history by joining Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, and Tracy Austin as one of the youngest players to ever win the U.S. Open women's singles championship in the Open Era.

Prior to her victory, Gauff was already a star in the making. She shattered the glass ceiling as the youngest tennis player to make a Wimbledon appearance in the Open Era in June 2019. Later that year, she made headlines when she landed a Linz Open title after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. Gauff was set to take on the Olympics in 2021 until she missed the opportunity of a lifetime for health reasons. Still, her transformation has been stunning.

There's undoubtedly more to come from Gauff in the years ahead, but beyond her star power and mammoth net worth are a ton of tales without end. Keep scrolling for the untold truth of Coco Gauff.