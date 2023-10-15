How Lisa Rinna's Daughter Tried To Shoot Her Shot With Jason Momoa

Lisa Rinna's daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Henry Eikenberry confirmed they were together when they stepped out on the red carpet in June 2023. They cozied up together at the premiere of Eikenberry's latest series, "The Crowded Room," and even shared a kiss for the cameras. Hamlin and Eikenberry were clearly taken with each other, with Hamlin posting a tribute to Eikenberry in her Instagram Story, writing, "Proud of u @henryeikenberry." Just months prior to their debut, the model was fangirling about Jason Momoa. After all, Momoa had been single for some time, and as far as she and the general man-loving population were concerned, the "Aquaman" star was fair game.

In January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet let their fans know that they were parting ways. They made the announcement on social media, saying, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... [W]e share our family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage... The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become...our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children..." And so, their 16-year relationship and 4-year marriage came to a very amicable end. A year after their split, Hamlin had been wondering about the "Game of Thrones" actor. After all, every Drogo needs his Khaleesi, and who's to say that Hamlin couldn't be that for Momoa?