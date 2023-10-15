How Lisa Rinna's Daughter Tried To Shoot Her Shot With Jason Momoa
Lisa Rinna's daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Henry Eikenberry confirmed they were together when they stepped out on the red carpet in June 2023. They cozied up together at the premiere of Eikenberry's latest series, "The Crowded Room," and even shared a kiss for the cameras. Hamlin and Eikenberry were clearly taken with each other, with Hamlin posting a tribute to Eikenberry in her Instagram Story, writing, "Proud of u @henryeikenberry." Just months prior to their debut, the model was fangirling about Jason Momoa. After all, Momoa had been single for some time, and as far as she and the general man-loving population were concerned, the "Aquaman" star was fair game.
In January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet let their fans know that they were parting ways. They made the announcement on social media, saying, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... [W]e share our family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage... The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become...our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children..." And so, their 16-year relationship and 4-year marriage came to a very amicable end. A year after their split, Hamlin had been wondering about the "Game of Thrones" actor. After all, every Drogo needs his Khaleesi, and who's to say that Hamlin couldn't be that for Momoa?
Delilah Hamlin slid into Jason Momoa's DMs
Delilah Hamlin talked to Erin Lim Rhodes of "The Rundown" for E! News about her song "Nothing Lasts Forever" before the host asked her some quick-fire questions. Hamlin revealed that she doesn't do dating apps and prefers it when potential suitors message her on Instagram. "What's his name? Jason Momoa," Hamlin exclaimed before having a fan-girl moment, covering her mouth with her hands. "Oh, you want just Jason Momoa to slide right on in," Rhodes said, encouraging the singer by nodding her head. "Yeah," Hamlin said. Rhodes continued, "I mean, why don't you just attempt to slide right on in?" The host had hardly stopped talking before Hamlin answered, "Oh, I did. It didn't work." Boom!
Their playful exchange may reflect how many people thought it would go down. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about how Hamlin's attempt to garner Momoa's attention belly-upped. One person said, "Her and every other woman on the planet. Stand in line baby." Another penned, "Bro! I'm straight as s**t and I want him to slide in my DM's too." The Momoa hype is real. Fans could understand why Hamlin tried to slide into the DMs, and many weren't surprised when it didn't work. We're guessing the man's inbox is flooded on the daily. Dry throats abound, is anybody thirsty?
Celebs crush on Jason Momoa
At least, that seems to be the general consensus among many celebs who have also gushed about the "Slumberland" star. Delilah Belle Hamlin is far from the only star who has expressed her interest in Jason Momoa. Michelle Rodriguez, his co-star in "Fast X," told Variety, "Something primal happens to me when I see that boy... There's some Oogachaka that comes out of me. I become a barbarian." Yip, Rodriguez was really invoking the biological clock of "Ally McBeal's" dancing baby. She went on to say she doesn't share many scenes with him in this "Fast and the Furious" installment, adding, "I miss him, but let me tell you — that guy's hot."
Rapper Da Brat also waxed poetic when Momoa appeared on "Dish Nation" and blew her a kiss. The artist, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, said, "Wow he is so gorgeous... he is so barbaric-looking, like he has a strong... He is just a gorgeous example of a beautiful man." As for Momoa, he was last romantically linked to Eiza González. People reported, "They are dating. He cares about her," but they've kept their relationship under the radar since 2022. It doesn't stop a girl from dreaming, though.