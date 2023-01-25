Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Gets Honest About Her Chronic Illness

With famous parents like Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, it comes as no surprise that their kids have grown up in the spotlight while also making a name for themselves. Harry and Rinna share two daughters, models Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Hamlin, and both of them are pretty famous in their own right. Amelia made plenty of headlines for her romance with Scott Disick, which eventually ended in splitsville. On the other hand, Delilah has made a few appearances on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and she boasts an Instagram following of nearly 2 million.

With fame, Delilah has shared some rough spots in her life with fans, including some of the ups and downs that she has faced with her health. According to the Daily Mail, the Instagram star spoke about what she believed was her body's response to her reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine in a lengthy Instagram video. "I didn't realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body that basically flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn't know I had," she told viewers. Delilah also revealed that she ended up in the hospital after a doctor "overprescribed" her Xanax. In the same clip, Delilah said that doctors also diagnosed her with encephalitis, which meant she could not drink alcohol or travel via plane.

Now, the model has taken to Instagram again to share a very vulnerable post on her health and how she's been coping with things.