Delilah Hamlin Celebrates A Huge Milestone After Health Scare

Delilah Hamlin is celebrating six months of sobriety, E! News reports. The model took to her Instagram Story on February 17 to share her big milestone, announcing simply, "Hi, I'm six months sober!" while looking extremely excited in a short video.

Delilah has much to celebrate, as achieving her goals over the last six months was undoubtedly no easy feat. Following her accidental overdose, Delilah's grandmother, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fan-favorite Lois Rinna, died at age 93 in November 2021. Delilah shared her feelings about their family's loss in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I will never forget you nana. I love you more than you have ever probably known. You were a fighter. You taught and showed me the meaning of strength. And as one of your last wishes, I will get better for you."

The star again faced hardship on her sobriety journey when Delilah and her boyfriend, "Love Island" star Eyal Booker, called it quits on New Year's Eve after two years of dating, People reported. "The relationship simply ran its course," a source told the outlet. An insider also told the Daily Mail that Delilah is looking forward to a fresh start in 2022. "Last year, she experienced some difficult times," they shared, "but she's come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future." Clearly, Delilah has stayed strong through the ups and downs.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).