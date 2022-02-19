Delilah Hamlin Celebrates A Huge Milestone After Health Scare
Delilah Belle Hamlin is focusing on herself. The eldest daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna revealed that she accidentally overdosed on prescription medication in last year in a tell-all Instagram Live in November 2021, according to People. "I didn't mean to at all," Delilah told her followers about her health scare, adding that her doctor "over prescribed" her Xanax. "I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol," she continued. "I took Benadryl with it, and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital." Delilah shared that she had been battling a number of illnesses including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS), as well as struggling with anxiety and panic attacks.
After seeking treatment and going dark on social media for a while, Delilah reflected on her "transformative" year in a profound Instagram post on New Year's Day. "You changed my life," she wrote of 2021. "You broke me. But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do." In February, Delilah celebrated "new beginnings" in an IG video, showing off her move to a new apartment. As Delilah moves forward with her life, the "RHOBH" offspring just celebrated a huge milestone in her recovery.
Delilah Hamlin celebrates her sobriety journey
Delilah Hamlin is celebrating six months of sobriety, E! News reports. The model took to her Instagram Story on February 17 to share her big milestone, announcing simply, "Hi, I'm six months sober!" while looking extremely excited in a short video.
Delilah has much to celebrate, as achieving her goals over the last six months was undoubtedly no easy feat. Following her accidental overdose, Delilah's grandmother, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fan-favorite Lois Rinna, died at age 93 in November 2021. Delilah shared her feelings about their family's loss in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I will never forget you nana. I love you more than you have ever probably known. You were a fighter. You taught and showed me the meaning of strength. And as one of your last wishes, I will get better for you."
The star again faced hardship on her sobriety journey when Delilah and her boyfriend, "Love Island" star Eyal Booker, called it quits on New Year's Eve after two years of dating, People reported. "The relationship simply ran its course," a source told the outlet. An insider also told the Daily Mail that Delilah is looking forward to a fresh start in 2022. "Last year, she experienced some difficult times," they shared, "but she's come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future." Clearly, Delilah has stayed strong through the ups and downs.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).