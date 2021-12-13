What's Really Going On With Delilah Hamlin?

Model Delilah Belle Hamlin is getting candid about her mental health struggles. Delilah revealed on social media in November that she had accidentally overdosed on prescription drugs after she said she was overprescribed Xanax for "scary" mental and physical health struggles. "My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed," the 20-something influencer shared, per People. "I didn't mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

Delilah's mom, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, took to her Instagram thanking fans for their positive feedback. "We are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna wrote, per Us Weekly. And many have commended Delilah for highlighting how beauty, fame, and fortune don't prevent anxiety, depression, and substance use issues.

Despite seeking help, Delilah's recent posts suggest her mental health struggles are ongoing. So, what's really going on with the young star?