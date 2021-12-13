What's Really Going On With Delilah Hamlin?
Model Delilah Belle Hamlin is getting candid about her mental health struggles. Delilah revealed on social media in November that she had accidentally overdosed on prescription drugs after she said she was overprescribed Xanax for "scary" mental and physical health struggles. "My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed," the 20-something influencer shared, per People. "I didn't mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."
Delilah's mom, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, took to her Instagram thanking fans for their positive feedback. "We are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna wrote, per Us Weekly. And many have commended Delilah for highlighting how beauty, fame, and fortune don't prevent anxiety, depression, and substance use issues.
Despite seeking help, Delilah's recent posts suggest her mental health struggles are ongoing. So, what's really going on with the young star?
Delilah wants her parents to pay for trauma therapy
Delilah Hamlin hinted she wants to seek therapy for trauma in a new video on her TikTok account, which has recently been made private by the model. "Unrealistic things I want for Christmas... for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy," Hamlin wrote in her video, per Page Six. The outlet reported that Delilah's famous parents have not publicly commented on her calling them out on social media. Hamlin again suggested she was going through a tough time in a separate TikTok video. "I'm so sorry that I've been acting weird for the past several months. I'm struggling mentally," Hamlin lip-synced, throwing up two peace signs.
In the past, therapy has been beneficial for Delilah, who revealed in 2019 that she went to rehab twice to treat anxiety and depression, per People. "I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more," Hamlin said of receiving in-patient treatment twice. "I worked through traumas and self-love. But most importantly I learned what self-respect meant."
Considering the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is currently in production, it's possible Delilah's issues with her parents and mental health will get featured on Season 12.
