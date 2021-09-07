Sad News For Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin

Fans of Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have gotten some sad news. While it was speculated that the couple was having trouble in paradise over Labor Day weekend, it seems the pair has finally called it quits, per TMZ. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the eldest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin had been dating for just under a year, having made their public debut in October 2020, per Us Weekly.

Despite their 18-year age difference and some drama involving Scott messaging Kourtney Kardashian's ex about her beau, Travis Barker, the two seemed to be going strong and even made plans to celebrate Labor Day weekend together in the Hamptons, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Disick was even planning on supporting Hamlin during the upcoming New York Fashion Week. A source told the publication that "shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed [Kourtney Kardashian's ex] Younes [Bendjima], Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together."

However, it seems like the drama became too intense, and the two spent Labor Day weekend apart, with Hamlin staying in New York City and Disick going to the Hamptons without her. And although a source told ET that Hamlin had "been understanding of Scott's co-parenting routine and the family dynamic," she was "disappointed" about the DMs between him and Bendjima, and was apparently "figuring out where to go from here." It seems like that now involves them going separate ways. But how did the breakup go down? Keep scrolling to find out.