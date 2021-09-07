Is This The Real Reason Amelia Hamlin's Relationship With Scott Disick Is Suffering?

Has Amelia Gray Hamlin finally had enough of Scott-baby-Mama-drama Disick? According to some sources, that answer is a resounding YES!

As reported by People, the famous couple spent Labor Day Weekend notably apart. "Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," a source revealed. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together." In a story posted to her Instagram account, Hamlin also seemingly confirmed the distance between the two when she shared a photo of herself lying down with the caption, "Day off. Wll [sic] be here all day for all inquiries plz reach out to my bed."

But what's the real reason for the couple's sudden icy distance from one another? And where does Amelia's famous mom, Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, stand in all of the drama? Keep reading after the jump to find out!