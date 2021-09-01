Amelia Hamlin Just Weighed In On The Scott Disick And Travis Barker Drama

All is fair in love ... and social media wars, right? Well, not according to Amelia Hamlin, who is hoping to spread kindness amid drama between boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis Barker. Despite Disick giving his "blessing" for ex Kourtney Kardashian to date whoever makes her happy (not that she needs his permission), his views have recently backflipped.

Disick — who has been romantically involved with model Hamlin since October 2020 — said during the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion in June, "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," per Daily Mail. But Disick's positive attitude was seemingly short-lived after he was caught gossiping about her. Kardashian's old flame, Younes Bendjima, publicly named and shamed Disick by sharing an Instagram DM the reality star sent him.

Disick allegedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," alongside an image of Kardashian kissing the Blink-182 drummer on a boat. The French-Algerian model responded, "Don't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i aint your bro." Disick has long shown disdain toward Bendjima — even saying on "KUWTK" he wanted to "kill" him — so it's no surprise the 28-year-old didn't back him up. "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," Bendjima wrote in a separate post.

Now, it seems as if Hamlin is hoping for a truce among the trio.