Amelia Hamlin Just Weighed In On The Scott Disick And Travis Barker Drama
All is fair in love ... and social media wars, right? Well, not according to Amelia Hamlin, who is hoping to spread kindness amid drama between boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis Barker. Despite Disick giving his "blessing" for ex Kourtney Kardashian to date whoever makes her happy (not that she needs his permission), his views have recently backflipped.
Disick — who has been romantically involved with model Hamlin since October 2020 — said during the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion in June, "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," per Daily Mail. But Disick's positive attitude was seemingly short-lived after he was caught gossiping about her. Kardashian's old flame, Younes Bendjima, publicly named and shamed Disick by sharing an Instagram DM the reality star sent him.
Disick allegedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," alongside an image of Kardashian kissing the Blink-182 drummer on a boat. The French-Algerian model responded, "Don't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i aint your bro." Disick has long shown disdain toward Bendjima — even saying on "KUWTK" he wanted to "kill" him — so it's no surprise the 28-year-old didn't back him up. "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," Bendjima wrote in a separate post.
Now, it seems as if Hamlin is hoping for a truce among the trio.
Amelia Hamlin is asking for people to be 'nicer to each other'
Amelia Hamlin may be just 20 years old, but it seems as if she's the mature one in this petty saga. While Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter could have remained quiet, she instead cryptically asked for love on Instagram. Less than a day since the DMs went public, Hamlin shared a photo to her Instagram Story of a man holding up a cardboard sign that reads, "Let's be nicer to each other. We're all trying our best."
Despite dating Scott Disick for almost a year now, Hamlin has yet to meet the mother of her boyfriend's kids. However, a source told Us Weekly back in April she's "not bothered" by Kourtney Kardashian. "Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends. Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they're serious." Serious or not, the pair's 18-year age gap has raised eyebrows ... including Hamlin's mom's. While Kardashian has yet to publicly speak about Disick's relationship with the young model, Travis Barker has subtly thrown shade at Disick.
Following Younes Bendjima's controversial Instagram Story, Barker showed his nonchalance by posting a screenshot to Instagram of a laughing meme from the movie "Goodfellas." The father-of-two and Kardashian denied being in a relationship for almost two years, before the Poosh founder confirmed their romance after Valentine's Day. They're currently jet-setting across Europe, in some of Barker's first trips since his catastrophic plane crash in 2008.