Weird Things About Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart's Marriage

Actors Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stunned the masses when it was revealed they were officially an item. "I'm in love," Ford confessed to Hello! magazine in 2003 about his affinity for Flockhart, who just so happened to be 22 years his junior. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

The story goes that the pair met at the 2002 Golden Globes when Ford accidentally spilled his wine on Flockhart. Fortunately, it appears Calista took the clumsy snafu in stride. "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled," she clarified to Hello! But as it turns out, their unwieldy, vino-filled first meeting is just one of many weird things about the couple's relationship and subsequent marriage.