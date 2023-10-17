Weird Things About Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart's Marriage
Actors Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stunned the masses when it was revealed they were officially an item. "I'm in love," Ford confessed to Hello! magazine in 2003 about his affinity for Flockhart, who just so happened to be 22 years his junior. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."
The story goes that the pair met at the 2002 Golden Globes when Ford accidentally spilled his wine on Flockhart. Fortunately, it appears Calista took the clumsy snafu in stride. "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled," she clarified to Hello! But as it turns out, their unwieldy, vino-filled first meeting is just one of many weird things about the couple's relationship and subsequent marriage.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart share a significant age gap
We would be absolutely remiss if we didn't address the elephant in the room, which is the 22-year age gap between husband and wife Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Still, Flockhart is adamant that she is unfazed by the age discrepancy. "I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me," she confessed to Hello! magazine. "It doesn't factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It's not handsome, it's more cute. He looks like a little boy."
Fortunately, it appears the age disparity was never a problem for Flockhart's son Liam either, whom she adopted prior to meeting Ford. In fact, Ford and Liam get along so well that in 2010, Ford legally adopted Liam. "I wasn't expecting [to adopt] at all," he told Parade in 2010. "The unexpected part was certainly true, and the joy is also true. I think Liam was about six or eight months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since."
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart got married while on location
Cowboys and aliens and wedding bells, oh my! As it turns out, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's nuptials were also a bit weird. In 2010, after eight years of courtship and even raising a child together, Ford and Flockhart finally tied the knot in a secret, low-key ceremony. And while many celeb couples opt for a more private, no-frills affair, few choose to get married while on location for a work project. Yep, that's right. Ford and Flockhart sealed the deal in New Mexico, the same state in which Ford just so happened to be filming the sci-fi western film, "Cowboys & Aliens." The union was officiated by New Mexico's governor and friend of the couple, Bill Richardson. The only guests in attendance were Richardson's wife, Barbara Richardson, the governor's advisor, and the couple's 9-year-old son, Liam.
Even the "Cowboys & Aliens" director Jon Favreau revealed in a joint interview with Ford that he wasn't aware Ford and Flockhart had plans to wed while on location. "I got Harrison a fondue set when I found out," Favreau told Entertainment Weekly. Gruyère, anyone?
Calista Flockhart is still supportive of Harrison Ford's love of flying -- harrowing plane crash and all
In the beginning years of their relationship, Harrison Ford often raved about his and Calista Flockhart's mutual love of flying together. "Calista loves to fly, and I'm thrilled because it's so important to me, and it's the kind of thing that's so much more fun with somebody who really enjoys it," Ford gushed to People in 2003. Flockhart, however, was adamant that flying with Ford all came down to trust. "I had always been a little nervous about flying, but when we went for the first time — I think to Santa Barbara — I wasn't nervous at all," she recalled.
Alas, all of that trust came crashing down in 2015 when Ford made a crash-landing on a Florida golf course in his classic World War II airplane, subsequently fracturing his pelvis. According to Ford, the plane suffered a mechanical malfunction and simply wasn't something he had any control over. "In the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: s*** happens," Ford told The Hollywood Reporter in February about the crash. It should be noted, however, that Flockhart supported Ford's decision to return to flying. "He loves it, so I love it, and I support him 100 percent," Flockhart announced a mere five months after the harrowing accident.
Calista Flockhart took a backseat at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Things also got weird in May when famous hubby and wife duo Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were awkwardly seated apart during the 2023 premiere of Ford's latest film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," at the Cannes Film Festival. The story goes that the couple was walking into a standing ovation for Ford when Ford realized that Flockhart wasn't actually sitting beside him but behind him. Yikes! The Daily Mail reported that after assessing the situation, he looked at his wife and said, "'Well, that's the way it is." Perhaps, however, the slight was all water under the bridge once Ford thanked Flockhart during his speech.
Then, in June, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere, wherein Ford continued to sing his wife's praises. And this time, they were even seated together! "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams, and I'm grateful," he gushed. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning, and I'm grateful for that, so grateful," he added. As the old saying goes, happy wife, happy life!