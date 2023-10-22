The Tragic Truth About Patrick Swayze

The following article includes references to child abuse, miscarriage, addiction, suicide, and mental illness.

It has been over a decade since Patrick Swayze's 2009 death, but the beloved actor has never faded from memory. His most iconic films still run on television all of the time, and his legacy has been celebrated in multiple ways, including the documentaries "I Am Patrick Swayze" and "Patrick Swayze: Ghosts and Demons." Both documentaries were released in 2019 and highlight not only Swayze's successes but also the series of challenges he faced and the tragedies he experienced throughout his lifetime. From a variety of devastating injuries and deaths to a decades-long battle with addiction and mental health issues, Swayze's life was not without struggle.

Swayze started his acting career in the theater, which must have been easy after a life of performing on stage as a dancer. He made his film debut in 1979 and pumped out a slew of memorable performances in movies like "The Outsiders" and "Youngblood." He became a superstar in the late 1980s thanks to "Dirty Dancing," and solidified his heartthrob status (which he did not like) with 1990's "Ghost." But it was not all roses for Swayze, and unlike many actors of his generation, he was not afraid to get vulnerable and share details about his pain, traumas, and insecurities in interviews. He also courageously opened up in his memoir, "The Time of My Life," co-authored by his wife and released two weeks after his death. Here is the tragic truth about Patrick Swayze's biggest misfortunes, struggles, and heartbreaks.