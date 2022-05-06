Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Her Rocky Relationship With Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey is letting it all out in her new memoir, "Out of the Corner." The book — titled after the iconic "Dirty Dancing" line, "Nobody puts Baby in the corner" — spills quite a bit of tea. One of the most significant topics the actor details in the book is her nose job, which drastically changed her appearance. In an interview with People, the star shared that Michael Douglas didn't even recognize her at one point. "I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That's a lie. I banished myself," she confessed to the outlet.

The star elaborated a little bit further, sharing how she felt after undergoing the procedure. "In the world's eyes, I was no longer me, and the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life," Grey added, saying that she was particularly mad at her mom "for always telling me I should do my nose." Of course, fans saw Grey's original nose in movies like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." But, there's no doubt that Grey is most well-known for playing the role of Baby Houseman in the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing." The film was one of the hottest movies in the '80s, and it still resonates with people today.

And while there's no doubt that Grey and her co-star Patrick Swayze had great on-screen chemistry, they weren't exactly the best of friends off-screen.