Jennifer Grey Reveals Why She Disappeared From Hollywood After Plastic Surgery

There's no doubt that Jennifer Grey was one of the most popular young actors of the '80s. One of the star's most iconic roles was Frances "Baby" Houseman in the hit "Dirty Dancing." In case you don't remember, Grey also played the role of Matthew Broderick's sister in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Since then, IMDb lists a few acting credits to Grey's name, but there's no doubt that the early days of her career was the busiest.

All these years later, "Dirty Dancing" remains one of the most popular films of all time (and it really makes us want to get up and cha cha). Grey spoke with Women's Day about the iconic movie and her thoughts on its underlying meaning. "I believe the basic theme of the movie is everybody wants to be seen as being more than what they might appear to be at face value," she told the outlet. "It's the idea that transformation is possible with the synergy that happens when somebody else sees something in you that you don't see, or that you wish someone else could see," she explained. This quote fully encompasses both the film and Grey's physical transformation in real life.

As fans know, Grey's plastic surgery became a hot topic after the star got a nose job that completely changed how she looks. To this day, she's still talking about how much the nose job changed her life, appearance, and career.