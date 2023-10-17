3 Red Flags Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd's Marriage Was Doomed

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's marriage might have been doomed from the start.

Unfortunately, Morris has filed to divorce Hurd, according to Us Weekly. Citing irreconcilable differences, Maren petitioned to end their marriage on October 2. Hopefully, the couple — who has a prenup — can cordially part ways without too much public drama. According to People, one stipulation of their divorce includes both parties attending a parenting seminar, which the outlet reported Morris completed in mid-October.

Morris gave birth to their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, in March 2020. A few months before Hayes' delivery, his parents happily gushed about his future arrival at the 2019 CMA awards. "I'm really proud of Maren and it's fun to be here as a party of three for the first time," Ryan told E! News. "He's not going to be invited back for a couple years, so this is his one shot to walk the carpet and be at the CMAs for a while." Three years earlier, Ryan surprised Morris with a July 4 proposal even though they were surrounded by their loved ones. "It was a beautiful night, and there weren't a lot of people on the water," Ryan told Rare Country (via The Boot). "It was July 3, so there were fireworks all around the lake, and I told her I bought all those fireworks just for her," he added.

But the couple definitely had some issues during their marriage, too.