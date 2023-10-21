What Really Started LeBron James' Feud With Donald Trump And Don Jr.

You may recall, Chrissy Teigen's years-long feud with Donald Trump. By now, the list is almost as long as his list of legal woes. The infamously combative ex-president has thrown jabs at everyone from the late Senator John McCain to NFL star Colin Kaepernick. He continues to rub people the wrong way, including Los Angeles Lakers power forward, LeBron James. James isn't one to take a punch lying down, and his back-and-forth sparring with Trump has made for some headlining social media content over the years.

In 2022, Trump shaded James's stance on transgender athletes during a campaign event in Nebraska. This followed James' denouncement of the commander-in-chief's behavior following the 2021 Capitol riot. The bad blood between James and Trump is such that even Donald Trump Jr. waded into the fray in 2021 (though it didn't end too well for him). Fast forward to 2023, and keeping track of who said what is hard.

It does appear that the feud was sparked after James campaigned in favor of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. The future Hall of Famer initially accepted the Republican nominee's election win, but his relationship with Trump deteriorated after the Golden State Warriors turned down an invitation to the White House following their championship win in 2017 — a championship James played for then with the Cleveland Cavaliers.