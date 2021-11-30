Why Donald Trump Jr.'s Comments On LeBron James Backfired

Donald Trump Jr. is no stranger to saying exactly what's on his mind when it comes to social media, even if it means going after one of the most popular athletes of the time.

The drama all began when LeBron James opted to have fans removed from the Lakers game against the Pacers in early November. In a since viral video, the NBA player is seen asking refs to remove a couple for "violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct" after reportedly making lewd comments about his children, according to Fox News. "When obscene gestures and language come into it, [it] can't be tolerated," the "Space Jam" star said after the game, per USA Today. "There's a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me."

While many fans of both teams stood behind James' decision, Donald Trump Jr. seemed less than pleased. The reality star took to Instagram to call the Laker a "b*tch" for his decision, posting the video of the viral moment with the caption "Is there a bigger b*tch in pro sports than LaSnitch?" According to Hollywood Life, the former first son went on to call James "LaKaren" and "LaFlop James," which didn't go over too well with fans.