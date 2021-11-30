Why Donald Trump Jr.'s Comments On LeBron James Backfired
Donald Trump Jr. is no stranger to saying exactly what's on his mind when it comes to social media, even if it means going after one of the most popular athletes of the time.
The drama all began when LeBron James opted to have fans removed from the Lakers game against the Pacers in early November. In a since viral video, the NBA player is seen asking refs to remove a couple for "violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct" after reportedly making lewd comments about his children, according to Fox News. "When obscene gestures and language come into it, [it] can't be tolerated," the "Space Jam" star said after the game, per USA Today. "There's a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me."
While many fans of both teams stood behind James' decision, Donald Trump Jr. seemed less than pleased. The reality star took to Instagram to call the Laker a "b*tch" for his decision, posting the video of the viral moment with the caption "Is there a bigger b*tch in pro sports than LaSnitch?" According to Hollywood Life, the former first son went on to call James "LaKaren" and "LaFlop James," which didn't go over too well with fans.
Fans call out Donald Trump Jr. for hypocrisy
Fans of Lakers' player Lebron James jumped to the NBA star's defense following Donald Trump Jr.'s name-calling of James on Instagram. Twitter was quick to point to James' long list of successes (even outside of basketball) when defending James' behavior after the NBA player asked for fans to be removed from the arena during the Lakers game. "LeBron James accomplished more by the time he graduated high school than Don Jr. has in his entire life," tweeted one fan.
Fans also highlighted the irony of Trump Jr. calling James "LaFlop," with one user writing, "Someone should tell Don Jr. that not being able to concede after losing an election by more than 7 million votes means you're the biggest b*tch in politics," referring to former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated allegation that the 2020 Presidential election was a fraud.
Another added, "Don Jr, who once fled his own book signing because he got heckled and had his girlfriend run damage control while he cowered and cried, called LeBron James a b*tch." The tweeter is referring to the time Trump Jr. walked out of a book signing for his book "Triggered" when his own supporters got rowdy due to the reality star's refusal to answer questions, according to The Guardian. Seems like Donald Jr. could actually stand to learn a thing or two from Lebron James when it comes to crowd control.