Where Kim Zolciak Stands With Tracey Bloom Today

Bravo TV's "Don't Be Tardy" centered around the lives of Kim Zolciak, her now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann, and their children but fans also got to know and love the family chef, Tracey Bloom. She was first introduced to the show in Season 4 when Zolciak and Biermann were looking for a professional to cook their meals. Bloom wasn't the only one vying for the position but she beat out the other hopefuls with her delicious comfort food. The chef soon became more than a close friend and in a Season 6 episode, Biermann stated, "She is definitely the adopted ninth [member] of our family."

Bloom continued to make appearances in "Don't Be Tardy" until the reality show was canceled in 2020. Since then, she has continued to remain busy with her career and her adopted son Kannon. Now that she's no longer working for Zolciak, many may wonder if their friendship has fizzled but it seems the duo is still as tight as ever.