Vittoria Ceretti: 5 Facts About Leonardo DiCaprio's 25-Year-Old Rumored Girlfriend
Leonardo DiCaprio certainly has a type and he might have sparked a new romance with — you guessed it! — a young model.
The "Titanic" actor and 25-year-old Vittoria Ceretti have been sparking romance rumors since August after they were spotted walking in California with iced coffees and ice cream, according to People. The two continued getting cozy as they took their romance to Ibizia, seemingly making out in a club, per Page Six. And in late September, Ceretti was out once again with the famed actor and his mother in Milan. In fact, it looks like their potential romance may be getting serious. A source close to the couple spilled details on the couple's relationship to Page Six, sharing, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."
DiCaprio's bachelor lifestyle has always been an interest to many, but the actor has never been opposed to making the ultimate commitment. In 2014, he shared with CBS Mornings how he felt about marriage. "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor said, "The truth is, it's gonna happen when it's gonna happen. I'm just gonna let it happen naturally. I really am...That's the way to do it, I feel. And when it's right, it's gonna be right." Who knows, maybe Ceretti will be the right one for him. So, here's everything we know about DiCaprio's rumored new beau.
Vittoria Ceretti is a model
Vittoria Ceretti has been walking the runway since she was just a teen. According to Vogue Italia, Ceretti's first modeling experience happened when she was just 14 years old at Elite Model Look. The model reportedly made it as a finalist and Elite Model Look offered her a contract with the modeling agency. Ceretti's career took off after her debut. She has gone on to walk the runway for some of the most famous fashion houses, including Dolce & Gabanna, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and many more.
Ceretti remains in disbelief over how her career took off. She recalled to Vogue the pivotal moments in her career that changed her life forever. She shared, "There were some highlights in my career that I felt like were the changing point that really made it for me. My first contract with Chanel, my beauty contract, that's when I was like, 'What happened, how did I get here?'" Another big moment in Ceretti's career was when she landed the American Vogue cover at just 18 years old. She shared, "Me as an 18-year-old being asked to be on that cover I mean it is still shocking to me to think about it."
Ceretti's modeling career has already been impressive, and seeing as she's still young, we can only imagine that she will land even bigger projects in the coming years.
Vittoria Ceretti was born in Italy
You can take Vittoria Ceretti out of Italy, but you can't take Italy out of Ceretti. According to Harper's Bazaar, the model was born in Brescia, Italy. Brescia has a relatively small population compared to many of its famous Italian counterparts at just under 500,000 citizens as of 2023. However, Ceretti's small town didn't stop her from pursuing her big dreams.
Ceretti moved to New York to pursue her passion. In 2017, she told Vogue, "With this job, I got to see cities like New York, and even move here, which I never imagined doing. Meeting new, creative people almost every day is also a nice bonus—so many people in fashion have rich knowledge and ideas that I couldn't absorb anywhere else." Yet while she may reside in New York, Italy will always hold a special place in her heart.
Ceretti achieved one major milestone when she walked for Prada, not just because it's a big fashion house but because it's a big Italian fashion brand. She told Vogue, "I've always wanted to walk Prada, since I'm Italian. It was really a big thing for me." So although she may be jet-setting from one country to the next for fashion shows or living in New York, her home will always be Brescia, Italy.
Vittoria Ceretti was married
It may be a bit shocking, but not long before she sparked her rumored romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti got married. In January 2020, the model tied the knot with Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in the stunning country of Spain, per Grazia. Ceretti wore a beautifully simple floor-length white dress with buttons down her chest, strappy white heels, and a classic veil to match. Ceretti married Milleri right before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to her Instagram post, which featured beautiful images from the day, the couple tied the knot on January 6, 2020. Ceretti wrote, "01.06.2020 from this day forward."
A year into their marriage, Ceretti shared a loving post dedicated to Milleri. "365 days since our wedding. 365 days of loving you more," she wrote, "Meeting you has changed my life forever since the very first instant we looked into each other's eyes, the same way you still look into my eyes today. our love story is the best story i know that was never written in books." Although she was only 21 when she got married, the young love between the couple seemed like it would last. It's unclear what unfolded in the next couple of years, as the model has yet to confirm her split from the Italian DJ, but her hangouts with DiCaprio make it seem like she has moved on.
Vittoria Ceretti has made some famous friends
Vittoria Ceretti's modeling career has not only landed her a walk down some of the biggest runways; it's also helped her create some famous friendships. Ceretti has worked alongside famous models and fashion icons, including Karl Lagerfeld. She walked runways, was photographed by, and worked closely with the fashion designer until his death in 2019 at 85. In 2023, the Met Gala honored the fashion icon, and Ceretti, who was in attendance, shared a tribute post to Lagerfeld. She wrote, "Dear Karl, I've been spending the past 4 years thinking about you nearly everyday...The feeling of your leather gloves while you'd hold my hand proudly, looking at the computer screen to see the pictures we had just shot together...You gave me so much. I will be grateful for you forever!" The two established a strong bond — but fashion designers aren't the only people the model has gotten close to.
Coincidentally, Ceretti has developed a friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio's former rumored beau, Gigi Hadid. In 2021, Hadid was featured in a brief moment of Ceretti's interview with Vogue as she held her bag while she walked a fake runway. Hadid joked, "I'm just the assistant." Although this was a couple of years back, the models still seem to be good friends. In June 2023, Hadid commented, "OMG," with a heart emoji on Ceretti's photos of her looking stunning in a black dress.
Vittoria Ceretti shared her opinion on nepo babies
Vittoria Ceretti worked hard to become who she is today. Her father, Giuseppe Ceretti, owned a flooring company, and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. The model was certainly no nepo baby, but she definitely had something to say about the hot-button issue.
In 2023, Lily-Rose Depp's interview with Elle made her a target after she told the outlet, "The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door." Depp's nepo baby response got a lot of heat, even from fellow model Vittoria.
According to Glamour, Vittoria went on a rant shortly after Depp's interview, although she never named the fellow model. Vittoria shared on Instagram, "I bumped into an interview of a so-called 'nepo baby' ... You can tell me your sad little story about it ... [But how about waiting] hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you from the warm seat of her/his Mercedes with her/his driver and her/his friend/assistant/agent taking care of HER/HIS MENTAL HEALTH." Vittoria explained how she worked hard for years to get to where she is and has seen it happen for a nepo baby in a day because of their status. At the end of the day, the model wants them to recognize the privilege they have.