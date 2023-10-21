Vittoria Ceretti: 5 Facts About Leonardo DiCaprio's 25-Year-Old Rumored Girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio certainly has a type and he might have sparked a new romance with — you guessed it! — a young model.

The "Titanic" actor and 25-year-old Vittoria Ceretti have been sparking romance rumors since August after they were spotted walking in California with iced coffees and ice cream, according to People. The two continued getting cozy as they took their romance to Ibizia, seemingly making out in a club, per Page Six. And in late September, Ceretti was out once again with the famed actor and his mother in Milan. In fact, it looks like their potential romance may be getting serious. A source close to the couple spilled details on the couple's relationship to Page Six, sharing, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

DiCaprio's bachelor lifestyle has always been an interest to many, but the actor has never been opposed to making the ultimate commitment. In 2014, he shared with CBS Mornings how he felt about marriage. "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor said, "The truth is, it's gonna happen when it's gonna happen. I'm just gonna let it happen naturally. I really am...That's the way to do it, I feel. And when it's right, it's gonna be right." Who knows, maybe Ceretti will be the right one for him. So, here's everything we know about DiCaprio's rumored new beau.