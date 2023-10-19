What Tia Mowry Has Said About Her Rocky Dating Life Post-Divorce

Tia Mowry met Cory Hardrict while filming the slasher film "Hollywood Horror" in 1999, when she was barely of age. Mowry was figuring out her career following the success of "Sister, Sister," and getting into a relationship was the last thing on her mind. But a heart-to-heart with her mother changed that. "I remember my mom sitting me down and saying, 'Look Tia, this guy seems really nice and you should give him a chance,'" she told People in 2020. She did and didn't look back.

They dated for six years before becoming engaged on Christmas Day 2006 and tying the knot in April 2008. "You can tell they're really in love," the wedding planner told People. After struggling to conceive, Mowry and Hardrict started their family in June 2011 with the birth of their son Cree. They expanded the brood seven years later, welcoming their daughter Cairo in May 2018. "I am so glad I didn't give up," she said of trying for a second.

The Mowry-Hardrict clan was finally complete, but it wouldn't last. After more than two decades together, Mowry and Hardrict split in October 2022. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she captioned an Instagram post. Despite the divorce, which was finalized in April 2023, Mowry is proud of her relationship with Hardrict. "My marriage was a success," she said on the "Today" show in November 2022. Now in her 40s, Mowry is once again navigating this whole dating business — and it hasn't been easy.