Lawyers Tells Us Alec Baldwin's Possible Recharge Could Shift Focus In Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin isn't off the hook for his involvement in the "Rust" shooting case. Nearly two years later, prosecutors in the case have announced plans to recharge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter.

In October 2021, Halyna Hutchins lost her life after a prop firearm fired on set with Baldwin at the end of the trigger, per CBS. Although he was able to settle a civil case with Hutchins' family nearly a year later, "The Departed" actor still faced criminal charges. In January 2023, prosecutors charged Baldwin and the on-set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. However, in May 2023, prosecutors announced they would dismiss the charges against Baldwin. They explained, "New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis ... We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation." But, prosecutors left the door open to a possible recharge, and it looks like they are heading in that direction.

According to AP News, prosecutors are planning to recharge the actor. They revealed, "After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza." Although he has yet to be charged, Los Angeles personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio of Custodio & Dubey and Ted Spaulding, personal injury attorney and Founder of Spaulding Injury Law, explained how this could reshift the focus in this case.