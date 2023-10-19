Burt Young, Rocky Actor, Dead At 83
Actor Burt Young, who rose to prominence for his role as Paulie Pennino, Sylvester Stallone's brother-in-law and loyal sidekick in the "Rocky" franchise, has died. He was 83 years old. News of his passing was confirmed by his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser to The New York Times. No cause of death has been disclosed as of this writing, but he is survived by Steingieser, his brother Robert, and a grandson.
Young had an illustrious career in the acting industry. He was recognized for his talents early on, having been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the first "Rocky" film. Known for his portrayal of rugged characters, he had amassed credits in a long list of notable films, including "Chinatown," "The Pope of Greenwich Village," "Back to School," and "Once Upon A Time in America." He also ventured into television acting, including appearances on shows like "M*A*S*H*," "Baretta," and "Miami Vice."
Many of Young's fellow actors and fans are devastated by the loss of such an outstanding actor, including Stallone, who took to social media a touching tribute to his late friend and colleague.
Hollywood mourns the loss of Burt Young
Burt Young's contributions to the world of film have raked in an outpour of heartfelt tributes following the news of his death. Sylvester Stallone was one of the first ones to honor his legacy, writing on Instagram a moving message: "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man's and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP." His manager, Lynda Bensky, reflected on the enduring talent he showcased throughout his six-decade career: "Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range. He could make you cry and he could scare you to death," she wrote in a statement (via USA Today). "But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That's where it came from."
Fans made sure to acknowledge how the Oscar-nominated actor made their experiences as viewers more meaningful as well. One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "R.I.P. Burt Young, one of those actors you were always stoked to see," while another penned, "Burt Young was a scene stealer throughout the entire Rocky franchise, but his performance in Rocky Balboa was tremendous. Could argue it was his best performance as Paulie."
These tributes are a testament to how Young was dedicated to his craft. As he once told Boxing Scene, he always brought his A-game to whatever he was handed. "I did what I could," he said. "It could be big budget, small budget, I turned myself inside and out for a movie. It's the same way I write – I live for the project."