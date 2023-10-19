Burt Young, Rocky Actor, Dead At 83

Actor Burt Young, who rose to prominence for his role as Paulie Pennino, Sylvester Stallone's brother-in-law and loyal sidekick in the "Rocky" franchise, has died. He was 83 years old. News of his passing was confirmed by his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser to The New York Times. No cause of death has been disclosed as of this writing, but he is survived by Steingieser, his brother Robert, and a grandson.

Young had an illustrious career in the acting industry. He was recognized for his talents early on, having been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the first "Rocky" film. Known for his portrayal of rugged characters, he had amassed credits in a long list of notable films, including "Chinatown," "The Pope of Greenwich Village," "Back to School," and "Once Upon A Time in America." He also ventured into television acting, including appearances on shows like "M*A*S*H*," "Baretta," and "Miami Vice."

Many of Young's fellow actors and fans are devastated by the loss of such an outstanding actor, including Stallone, who took to social media a touching tribute to his late friend and colleague.