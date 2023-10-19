Lawyer Tells Us Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Avoiding Divorce Is RISKY

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have released gobs of unflattering info about their unique marital arrangement. Jada recently used her memoir, "Unworthy," to reveal the most shocking revelation about their marriage: They have been separated for years. "I think, by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying," she said while promoting the book on the "Today" show. She continued, "I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person would be."

Jada's admission may have short-circuited the internet, but it matched the power couple's past stance on divorce. The pair once paraphrased a quote from Will's' "Bad Boys" franchise when explaining their decision to stay together through her side relationship with August Alsina. "We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life," said the stars before fist-bumping on "Red Table Talk." In 2018, Jada also revealed that she was too immature to endure the grisly divorce process. "I don't think I would ever be mature enough," she admitted. "Because when you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that right there..." she continued, seemingly implying that a divorce would ensure a fight over finances.

Basically, the Smiths seem determined to stick things out. Nicki Swift reached out to high-net-worth family law attorney Holly Davis of Austin-based Kirker Davis LLP to better understand the potential risks of prolonging their divorce.