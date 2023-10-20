Danica Patrick Has Made Her Feelings About Martin Truex Jr. Crystal Clear

When Martin Truex Jr. issued a statement regarding the death of his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, a fixture in the NASCAR community, it drew the ire of Danica Patrick. Pollex became known not only for attending Truex's races, but for her charitable work on the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. In 2014, Pollex was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which led to her launching the Sherry Strong Foundation. Those charitable efforts led to the couple being joint recipients of the National Motorsports Press Association's Myers Brothers Award in 2017, awarded for their outstanding contributions to stock racing.

Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end in January — after being together since 2005. Truex announced the split on his Instagram Stories at the time. "Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward," he wrote.

Later that year, tragedy struck as Pollex died from cancer on September 17. Even though they were no longer a couple, the NASCAR racer posted a statement about her death. "Sherry's passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone," he posted to his Instagram Stories on September 18. "Through her tireless charity work for so many years ... [she helped] countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer," Truex wrote. That statement on Pollex's death rubbed Danica Patrick the wrong way. The former NASCAR racer took to social media to let Truex know how she felt, and that caused major backlash from racing fans.