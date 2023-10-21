What Lauren Alaina Blames For Her Split From Her Ex-Fiancé Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina is happy and in love. The country music star, who rose to fame as the runner-up of "American Idol's" Season 10 in 2011, is engaged to her sales executive boyfriend Cam Arnold after two and a half years of dating. She shared the exciting news on Instagram shortly after announcing her engagement at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in November 2022. "BRIDE be dang'd, y'all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry," Alaina wrote. Adding, "I didn't know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold."

The "Road Less Traveled" singer was previously engaged to her high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins from July 2018 to January 2019. In a statement confirming their breakup, Alaina said she and Hopkins decided to end their engagement after realizing how much they'd grown apart over the last six years, per People. "We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of lives," she wrote, adding that she and Hopkins still love and respect each other regardless. "This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision."

For his part, Hopkins said he and Alaina fought really hard to make their relationship work. However, "Sometimes, what we want and what God has for us is 2 totally different things," he said. "And that's okay." Since then, Alaina has shared more details regarding the split.