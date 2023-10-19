Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Prank On Julia Fox Is Totally Awkward

Drew Barrymore's talk show prank on Julia Fox made things more than a little awkward. Like any tried and true daytime host, Barrymore — who recently started filming her fourth season of "The Drew Barrymore Show" — enjoys pulling off pranks with or against her celebrity friends from time to time. In January, Barrymore attempted to orchestrate a prank call against actor Luke Wilson with Kate Hudson. The actor once even pranked unsuspecting fans on "The Eric Andre Show." As Barrymore's October 18 guest, Fox was in a prime position to experience one of Barrymore's iconic pranks. The segment started with Fox applying makeup to Barrymore's face as they chatted about Fox's current aversion to dating. "No, no, no, I have like sworn off men," said Fox, garnering laughter from the audience. "If it ain't broke don't fix it."

Near the end of the conversation, Barrymore brought up Fox's iconic style, which allowed Fox to plug her upcoming fashion show appearance. As she was about to further explain her new, exciting role, Barrymore abruptly rose from the couch and skedaddled away from the camera's view. "Oh, where is she going?" Fox asked, visibly confused. "Does she always do this?" She added before telling the crowd she was taking over for Barrymore. Fortunately, Barrymore eventually returned rocking one of Fox's edgy fashion looks, which we suppose is a form of flattery. Fox seemed to agree as she even hugged Barrymore. However, the prank fell flat because of the host's awkward timing and delivery.