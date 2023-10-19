Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Prank On Julia Fox Is Totally Awkward
Drew Barrymore's talk show prank on Julia Fox made things more than a little awkward. Like any tried and true daytime host, Barrymore — who recently started filming her fourth season of "The Drew Barrymore Show" — enjoys pulling off pranks with or against her celebrity friends from time to time. In January, Barrymore attempted to orchestrate a prank call against actor Luke Wilson with Kate Hudson. The actor once even pranked unsuspecting fans on "The Eric Andre Show." As Barrymore's October 18 guest, Fox was in a prime position to experience one of Barrymore's iconic pranks. The segment started with Fox applying makeup to Barrymore's face as they chatted about Fox's current aversion to dating. "No, no, no, I have like sworn off men," said Fox, garnering laughter from the audience. "If it ain't broke don't fix it."
Near the end of the conversation, Barrymore brought up Fox's iconic style, which allowed Fox to plug her upcoming fashion show appearance. As she was about to further explain her new, exciting role, Barrymore abruptly rose from the couch and skedaddled away from the camera's view. "Oh, where is she going?" Fox asked, visibly confused. "Does she always do this?" She added before telling the crowd she was taking over for Barrymore. Fortunately, Barrymore eventually returned rocking one of Fox's edgy fashion looks, which we suppose is a form of flattery. Fox seemed to agree as she even hugged Barrymore. However, the prank fell flat because of the host's awkward timing and delivery.
Drew Barrymore is used to going viral
Drew Barrymore's interview with Julia Fox, which included the moment Fox dissed her relationship with Kanye West, is far from the only time her hosting style has gone viral. In April 2023, fans made light fun of Barrymore's habit of getting super close to her guests as they relayed their most heartbreaking, poignant, or enlightening experiences to her. Although it's clear that she was attempting to show her guests that she was present and listening, it sometimes read as odd. Fortunately, Barrymore took the jokes in stride. "Not close enough," she tweeted in response to a fan who noticed her unique interview style.
During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Barrymore further explained why she'd gravitated towards such personal interviews after Fallon mentioned how close she sat to Brooke Shields. "Yeah, and we got much closer than that at certain points, too," said Barrymore (via Insider)." I'm on my knees, I'm hugging." As for the reason Barrymore couldn't remain seated, she said, "No, I feel this magnetic pull." She continued, "My therapist would say, 'You're not supposed to get attached to things.' But I'm so attached to this."