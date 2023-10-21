The Untold Truth Of Suzanne Somers' ThighMaster

As the world has mourned the loss of Suzanne Somers, who died on October 15, 2023 at the age of 76 of breast cancer, her legacy has become ripe for re-examination. Among the various facets of her career — sitcom star, bestselling author, wellness and longevity guru — there remains one thing that's continued to loom large over it all.

That, of course, is the ThighMaster, the gimmicky fitness device that Somers hawked relentlessly in TV infomercials during the 1990s, marketed to women as a way to keep thighs firm and toned. Somers may not have invented the gadget, but there's no denying that she ran with it, making the ThighMaster one of the top-selling as-seen-on-TV products of all time — and making herself millions of dollars in the process. And while there have been many other fad-like fitness products sold on television — ranging from the Shake Weight, to Tony Little's Gazelle 360, to the Ab Roller — none of them have become so ingrained in the pop-culture zeitgeist as the ThighMaster. "Suzanne told me once, she said, 'I think I'm going to be remembered for the ThighMaster. It's going to be on my tombstone,'" the late star's husband, Alan Hamel, once told People.

In the years since its peak success, Somers may have shifted her focus to other areas, yet she never severed ties with her signature product. To discover the fascinating story of this thoroughly unique apparatus, read on for a deep dive into the untold truth of Suzanne Somers' ThighMaster.