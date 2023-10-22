What All Of Gwen Stefani's Exes Have Said About Her

Gwen Stefani, multi-platinum solo artist, three-time Grammy winner, and fashion icon, is proof that you really can have it all. By this, we mean that Stefani has the once-in-a-lifetime career success that most entertainers only ever dream of, on top of a loving marriage. But happiness didn't just fall into the "Hollaback Girl" singer's lap overnight. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years before the Bush frontman cheated on her with the family nanny and ended their relationship for good in 2015, per Us Weekly.

Upon reflection, Stefani was able to see the red flags that dominated her time with Rossdale. As she moved forward, she became friends with Blake Shelton on the set of "The Voice," and their friendship eventually blossomed into romance. Coincidentally, Shelton was going through a divorce of his own at the same as Stefani, and the two bonded over their experiences, via People. They wed in 2021 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Now, Stefani isn't one to date around. The No Doubt singer has only ever had three public relationships, so you know that when she introduces a SO to the world, it's a big deal. As a result, her fans and exes appear to have a lot of respect for her dating choices. Now that she's married to the man of her dreams — we see you, Shelton — those exes continue to have nice things to say about her (for the most part, anyway).