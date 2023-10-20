North West Announces Her Dyslexia On TikTok (& Kim's Response Sparks Outrage)

North West has opened up about her dyslexia diagnosis online and her reality star mom Kim Kardashian is not very pleased! North, whom Kardashian welcomed with her ex-husband Kanye West back in 2013, unsurprisingly has a knack for being in front of the camera and has continued to express her creativity through a Tiktok account launched in November 2021. While fans undoubtedly enjoy having behind-the-scenes access to North, the preteen has gotten into trouble a few times in the past for sharing a little too much with the world.

For instance, in December 2021, North took to TikTok to give her followers a tour of Kardashian's multimillion-dollar California mansion. In the clip, North, only 8 at the time, showed off her bedroom and some other parts of the house including a custom-made "Sing 2" inspired setup. "Let's go downstairs, we have rented this 'Sing' thing," she said. It however soon became clear that the young West was breaking some rules as cousin Reign Disick yelled: "North, you're live. No, not fair. TikTok live. Not allowed to be live,"(via DailyMail).

Upon North getting into her mom's room, the reality star got angry and disapproved of her daughter's decision to give a house tour, noting that she did so without permission. "No, stop, you know you're not allowed to," she said. But while North has seemingly become more careful over the years, the 10-year-old recently shared some personal information about her learning disability on social media. And her mom did not approve!