North West Announces Her Dyslexia On TikTok (& Kim's Response Sparks Outrage)
North West has opened up about her dyslexia diagnosis online and her reality star mom Kim Kardashian is not very pleased! North, whom Kardashian welcomed with her ex-husband Kanye West back in 2013, unsurprisingly has a knack for being in front of the camera and has continued to express her creativity through a Tiktok account launched in November 2021. While fans undoubtedly enjoy having behind-the-scenes access to North, the preteen has gotten into trouble a few times in the past for sharing a little too much with the world.
For instance, in December 2021, North took to TikTok to give her followers a tour of Kardashian's multimillion-dollar California mansion. In the clip, North, only 8 at the time, showed off her bedroom and some other parts of the house including a custom-made "Sing 2" inspired setup. "Let's go downstairs, we have rented this 'Sing' thing," she said. It however soon became clear that the young West was breaking some rules as cousin Reign Disick yelled: "North, you're live. No, not fair. TikTok live. Not allowed to be live,"(via DailyMail).
Upon North getting into her mom's room, the reality star got angry and disapproved of her daughter's decision to give a house tour, noting that she did so without permission. "No, stop, you know you're not allowed to," she said. But while North has seemingly become more careful over the years, the 10-year-old recently shared some personal information about her learning disability on social media. And her mom did not approve!
Kim Kardashian threatened to end North's livestream
In a recent TikTok live video, North West revealed she has been diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disability that makes reading difficult. "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?" she said in the video before getting cut off by her mom Kim Kardashian who seemingly disapproved of the 10-year-old's revelation. "Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here," the reality star said during the livestream. Little West, however, did not back down as she went on to tease an upcoming album. In response, Kardashian threatened to shut down the livestream. "I am going to get off this live right now because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through," the mom of four said.
While it appeared that Kardashian was only just protecting her daughter, the reality star turned entrepreneur has faced backlash from social media users who criticized her reaction to West's confession. "Why doesn't she want North to say she has dyslexia? That's not tea and not something she should be ashamed of saying. It's pretty common but often unfairly stigmatized b/c ppl act like if you aren't a speed reader, then you're dumb," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kim could have used North's announcement to actually talk about dyslexia & things that can be done to help those with it, while also helping to erase the stigma," another person tweeted.
Kim Kardashian regulates North West's TikTok
She might only be 10 now, but North West enjoys her own fair share of social media presence. The 10-year-old who shares a joint TikTok account with her famous mom quickly became a social media sensation for her adorable hair and makeup tutorials and occasional travel vlogs. The most popular of the pre-teens' videos is a 2023 TikTok clip of North rapping to Ice Spice's "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" track. While the 10-year-old appeared to have had a blast recording the video, she soon came under the radar of online critics who called out the song's inappropriate lyrics for kids. "People that think it's normal that North West, a f***kin nine-year-old, lip-syncing a song where one of the lyrics is about blowing out Ice Spice's back out on TikTok is kinda wild to me," one person tweeted.
The controversial video was eventually deleted with mom Kim Kardashian later agreeing with Kanye West's previous request to regulate North's social media usage. "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance," she admitted in an interview with Time. Ultimately, "The Kardashians" star revealed that she had strategies in place to monitor North's time on TikTok. "I have made a rule with their dad about it. You know, he's not happy about [North's social media use]. I respect that. But it can only be on my phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things," Kardashian explained on the GOOP podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow.