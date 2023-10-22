Why Whitney Houston's Brother Felt He Played A Role In Her Tragic Death

The following article contains mention of drug use.

Since Whitney Houston's tragic death in 2012, there's been a lot of talk over who was responsible for her passing. However, speaking to Oprah Winfrey back in 2013, her older brother, Michael Houston, shared that he believed much of the blame was on him.

Per OWN, throughout her life, Whitney had a strong relationship with Michael and their half-brother, Gary Houston. However, that was especially true of her relationship with Michael. In fact, speaking to Winfrey, he shared that they'd done almost everything together as kids (via Cali Fornia). Unfortunately, that had been the case as they got older, too — and Whitney ended up following in his footsteps as he went down a dangerous path.

In the years since his sister's passing, Michael hasn't made many public statements. However, on the few occasions that he has, he's opened up about how heartbroken he was to have lost his sister. In a 2018 interview, the man behind the "Whitney" documentary, Kevin Macdonald told Vanity Fair that Michael had said being interviewed for the film felt like a form of trauma counseling. It was well-needed, too. As Michael mentioned in his interview with Winfrey, when he lost Whitney, he felt like he lost a major part of himself. The blow was undoubtedly more devastating, though, because of the role he believed he played in her passing. As Michael shared in his first interview, it was he who first introduced the late singer to recreational drug use.