Why You Don't Hear About Mary-Louise Parker Anymore

After making her cinematic debut in the touching 1989 boatbuilding drama "Signs of Life," Mary-Louise Parker became a fixture of the big screen. With her undeniable talent and versatile acting skills, she graced many films, appearing in productions like "Fried Green Tomatoes," "The Client," and "Boys on the Side," just to name a few.

And she was just as successful on television too, regularly stealing the show in the White House saga "The West Wing" as political operative Amy Gardner. Subsequently, she fronted her own binge-worthy, long-running drama as unlikely marijuana dealer Nancy Botwin in Showtime's "Weeds," showcasing her range as an actress.

Yet, despite her overwhelming success and recognition, Parker appears to have been strangely absent from show business in recent years. So what has the South Carolina native been up to since disappearing from the limelight? From triumphant returns to the stage and turning down franchises to swerving tabloid culture, here's how she's kept busy.