The Wild Rules That Kylie Jenner Has For Her Kids' Multiple Nannies
Kylie Jenner's so fiercely protective of her two children, Stormi and Aire, that in the past, she refused to hire people to help raise them. But since doing so, she reportedly subjects her nannies to the highest standards to ensure the best for her little ones.
Before giving birth to Stormi, sources close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she was completely against the idea of having strangers around her children. (Maternal instincts kicking in early, perhaps?) Despite most of her older siblings employing nannies, Kylie initially shunned the prospect. "She hasn't hired a nanny. At first, she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby," the insider told People. "She is worried about new people around the baby." But Kylie changed her tune shortly after welcoming her first child upon realizing that she could use some extra hands outside of her busy family. "She knows she can't rely on [Kris] every day and hired some help for the baby," another source told the outlet. "Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life."
It didn't take long until Kylie hired not just one, but a whole team of nannies. But in order to ensure that they deliver the best care for both Stormi and Aire, the reality star reportedly has them follow a strict set of rules.
Kylie Jenner enforces a rigorous vetting process
Unlike her older sis Kim Kardashian, who is open about hiring help, including the fact that she had chosen to hire a manny (yes, as in a male nanny), Kylie Jenner has remained mostly tightlipped about her approach to childcare. But according to a source, the mom-of-two made the decision to hire a team of four nannies to have all bases covered!
"[Kylie] really loves having all the help she can get," they divulged to Life & Style. "As a first-time mom, there are a lot of things she's unsure about." And how did she assemble this group of caretakers? The exact process isn't clear, but the cosmetics mogul reportedly hired nannies who fit specific criteria. "They've all been thoroughly vetted, and she keeps them on rotation," the insider added. Some reports claim that nannies for the KarJenners have to go through extensive background checks and interviews just to be considered. While none of the siblings have confirmed this, it most likely checks out considering how high-profile they are.
And don't forget the NDAs! "Btw NDA'S for all!!!!" as Kim famously said. If Kylie is anything like the rest of her family, she probably has her nannies sign ironclad non-disclosure agreements to protect her and her kids' privacy.
Kylie Jenner's nannies have to be available at all times
While Kylie Jenner's nannies reportedly work in rotation, thart doesn't necessarily mean they have to adhere to a set schedule — the opposite might actually be the case. Nannying is far from a 9-to-5 gig, after all, and with Kylie having such a grueling schedule, it's likely she requires her nannies to be on-call around the clock.
In an interview with ES Magazine, Kylie admitted that, because of work commitments, she sometimes has to leave her kids with their nannies at a moment's notice, so the hired help has to be available 24/7. "I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!'" Kylie confessed. "And she doesn't even know what's going on." But while the nannies don't have much control over their time, they're reportedly well taken care of — that is, if Kylie has followed in Kim and Khloé Kardashian's footsteps. "Both Kim and Khloé treat their nannies like family," a source told People. "Kim has several nannies that help with her kids and they have worked for the family for a while. Khloé has also held onto a nanny for True that she treats well."
And money-wise? If Kim pays her nannies six figures, Kylie probably does the same. "They have a team of nannies on at all times and on call 24/7, each making a salary of around $100k," an insider once told RadarOnline. The nannies may be incredibly busy, but that salary's not too shabby!