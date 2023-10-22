The Wild Rules That Kylie Jenner Has For Her Kids' Multiple Nannies

Kylie Jenner's so fiercely protective of her two children, Stormi and Aire, that in the past, she refused to hire people to help raise them. But since doing so, she reportedly subjects her nannies to the highest standards to ensure the best for her little ones.

Before giving birth to Stormi, sources close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she was completely against the idea of having strangers around her children. (Maternal instincts kicking in early, perhaps?) Despite most of her older siblings employing nannies, Kylie initially shunned the prospect. "She hasn't hired a nanny. At first, she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby," the insider told People. "She is worried about new people around the baby." But Kylie changed her tune shortly after welcoming her first child upon realizing that she could use some extra hands outside of her busy family. "She knows she can't rely on [Kris] every day and hired some help for the baby," another source told the outlet. "Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life."

It didn't take long until Kylie hired not just one, but a whole team of nannies. But in order to ensure that they deliver the best care for both Stormi and Aire, the reality star reportedly has them follow a strict set of rules.