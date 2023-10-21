Red Flags Meryl Streep And Don Gummer's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer seemed to be in it for the long haul — we're talking 45 years of marriage. However, in October, People shared that Streep and the sculptor parted ways six years ago. A rep for the actor stated, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." There were subtle signs they had been separated for some time, as their last public appearance together was at the 2018 Oscars. In spite of their split, however, Streep was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring.

As for Streep and Gummer's marriage, there were no rumors of infidelity or scandal that so often tear apart Hollywood couples. Throughout the years, the two have kept details about their longtime relationship largely under wraps. That said, there were a couple red flags that may have complicated their dynamic from the very beginning. While their marriage seemed secure and loving in many ways, it appears there may also have been some doubt that ultimately led to their separation.