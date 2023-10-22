The Cosmetic Procedures Dr. Phil's Wife Robin Admits To Getting

Dr. Phil has uncovered many secrets on his show, but there's one mystery that seems to surround his wife, Robin McGraw. McGraw has been the center of plastic surgery rumors for years. Many have been quick to point out that the writer's face has changed throughout the years and that she doesn't necessarily age. But is this just how she is naturally is, or is plastic surgery truly involved?

Now, it's not unusual for Hollywood celebrities to go under the knife. Whether it be a facelift or tummy tuck, celebrities are constantly trying to turn back the clock as they age in the spotlight. While some opt to use plastic surgery, others don't. McGraw seems to be one of those who doesn't, at least that's what she used to say. Over the years, the author has been adamant that she has not gotten any work done, per Closer Weekly. Instead, she has attributed her graceful aging to taking care of her skin. Still, people are not convinced. From TikTok videos dissecting McGraw's look to plastic surgeons weighing in on whether or not she has gotten work done, the conversation has yet to die down.

While McGraw has been able to dodge the plastic surgery conversation for a while, in 2023, she opened up a bit more about the cosmetic procedures she has gotten done after all.