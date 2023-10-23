The Drama Involving Offset And Nicki Minaj's Husband Explained

Two of the leading women in the music industry, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, don't shy away from controversy; they often run towards it. For instance, the partners of these ladies have fallen out of favor with fans, but Minaj and Cardi B have stood by their men. In 2018, Offset admitted to cheating on his wife, Cardi B, and she was criticized for choosing to stay with him. "When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," Cardi B told Vogue in 2020. Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is controversial for different reasons — after failing to register as a sex offender, he is currently serving probation and house arrest, per People.

We know there are plenty of people who don't like Offset or Petty. Minaj and Cardi B also famously have beef with each other, having publicly brawled during New York Fashion Week in 2018. So, it feels like a full circle moment to note there is drama between Offset and Petty (because, of course, there is). It doesn't seem like anything specific happened to spark the feud between the two men beyond the fact that their wives have a history of clashing. In any case, Petty came under fire for posting threatening videos towards Offset as recently as September 2023. Here's what we know.