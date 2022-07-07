Nicki Minaj's Husband Is Officially Facing New Consequences Amid Legal Issues

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has been in the middle of some serious legal controversy recently as a result of his 1995 arrest. Petty was charged with first-degree attempted rape, according to Rolling Stone, at the age of 16 in New York. After his arrest, he spent about four years at a New York state prison. While he hasn't been arrested for a similar charge since, he was arrested in 2020 for another reason. Petty relocated to Los Angeles from New York and failed to register as a sex offender after his move, according to NBC News. He was arrested after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills police, but was later released on a $20,000 bail.

According to People, Petty entered a plea deal in 2021 for the offense and was set to go to trial in 2022. Minaj and Petty were sued by his rape victim, Jennifer Hough, for intimidating her to take back her accusations against Petty. She claims they offered her $20,000 cash and $500,000 total to recant her statement, according to People, which she denied to take.

Hough is suing Petty and Minaj for emotional distress. She told the New York Times in 2021, "If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does?" She continued, "Do you know what that's going to say to my two little girls, or even my sons?" Now, Petty is facing new legal consequences for his previous actions.