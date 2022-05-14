It Doesn't Seem Like Cardi B Will Get Over Her Bad Blood With Nicki Minaj Any Time Soon
Cardi B's ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj has been one of the most talked about rap beefs in recent years. And while much of the drama was fueled by passionate fans, there were several instances that may have contributed to their conflict. Minaj was believed to have taken shots at Cardi B on Katy Perry's "Swish Swish," where she rapped, "Silly rap beefs just get me more checks / My life is a movie, I'm never off set / Me and my amigos, no, not Offset."
Following the song's release, Cardi B seemingly responded to Minaj in an Instagram Live video. "That s*** is so whack," Cardi said in the rant, per BET. "Like that s*** be breaking my heart because the people, your idols become rivals." Cardi's response seemingly signified the start of their feud — which included subliminal digs, shady moments, and an intense physical altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Cardi claimed they came to blows over Minaj reportedly talking negatively about her newborn daughter (per MTV), a rumor Minaj has since denied.
Prior to their blow-up, Cardi explained to Howard Stern that she "never was feuding with anybody," per TooFab. However, a recent video of Cardi looking ticked at a club as Minaj's song plays has some believing that the rap beef continues. But according to Cardi, things were not as they seemed.
Cardi B says she was set up
When a video of Cardi B listening to Nicki Minaj's "Do We Have a Problem?" while in a New York City nightclub went viral, fans were quick to dissect the clip. "Shout out to Nicki Minaj ... let's go!" the DJ says in the video obtained by The Shade Room. In a second clip, Cardi addresses the DJ's misidentification, saying, "Who is in the building tonight? 'Cause, we want all the ... smoke, ya heard!?" After the clip circulated on social media, Cardi addressed the controversy directly and claimed that the shady shoutout was a ploy to make her look bad.
"I bet y'all didn't know I got set up," she said on Instagram Live. "I bet y'all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup."
Minaj has yet to respond to the recent Cardi debacle, but she has apparently settled another conflict with the rap duo, City Girls. Minaj revealed on "The Morning Hustle" that she had beef with the hip-hop duo that includes JT and Yung Miami, but did not go into details. After the interview aired, Minaj took to Twitter and revealed that she had since settled her feud with the group. "Let's move on & make new memories y'all," she tweeted in February. It seems petty beef is just par for the course for the reigning rap queens!