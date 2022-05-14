It Doesn't Seem Like Cardi B Will Get Over Her Bad Blood With Nicki Minaj Any Time Soon

Cardi B's ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj has been one of the most talked about rap beefs in recent years. And while much of the drama was fueled by passionate fans, there were several instances that may have contributed to their conflict. Minaj was believed to have taken shots at Cardi B on Katy Perry's "Swish Swish," where she rapped, "Silly rap beefs just get me more checks / My life is a movie, I'm never off set / Me and my amigos, no, not Offset."

Following the song's release, Cardi B seemingly responded to Minaj in an Instagram Live video. "That s*** is so whack," Cardi said in the rant, per BET. "Like that s*** be breaking my heart because the people, your idols become rivals." Cardi's response seemingly signified the start of their feud — which included subliminal digs, shady moments, and an intense physical altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Cardi claimed they came to blows over Minaj reportedly talking negatively about her newborn daughter (per MTV), a rumor Minaj has since denied.

Prior to their blow-up, Cardi explained to Howard Stern that she "never was feuding with anybody," per TooFab. However, a recent video of Cardi looking ticked at a club as Minaj's song plays has some believing that the rap beef continues. But according to Cardi, things were not as they seemed.