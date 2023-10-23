Who Is Blac Chyna's Boyfriend, Derrick Milano?

Derrick Milano is an award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Justin Bieber to Nicki Minaj, snagging five Grammy Awards along the way (At least, according to his Instagram profile), including Best Rap Song in 2021 for co-writing Megan Thee Stallion's hit "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé. That said, it's worth noting that his official trophy tally is a tad lower. Nevertheless, it's still quite an achievement.

He first broke onto the music scene when he worked on Stallion's song "Simon Says" from her third studio album "Fever" in 2019. Since then, Milano has lent his songwriting skills to tracks such as "Summer Renaissance" by Beyoncé, "Hot Girl Summer" by Stallion featuring Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, and "Press" by Cardi B.

Born in December 1993 in Philadelphia, the artist has released a few of his own records as well, including the singles "die4iT" and "Control" from his forthcoming project "Somebody's Son." He talked about it in his interview with Kazi back in 2021. "It's just a new sound, a new pocket. Of course, there are some songs that are commercial, but my songwriter ear knows the politics of it," he said, adding that the album is "super fire, quality." At the time, he also offered his advice to young, aspiring artists, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean and positive image. "Really value your face card. The industry is so small you have to be careful with what you say, what you post, watch how you move," he said. "Focus on yourself. ... Make sure every time you meet someone to make it an experience so when you leave, you're remembered. Don't be the person just standing there."