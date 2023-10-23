Who Is Blac Chyna's Boyfriend, Derrick Milano?
Blac Chyna is making headlines again after recently admitting that she is dating Derrick Milano. The reality star and model — who now goes by her birth name, Angela Renée White — has famously dated the likes of Rob Kardashian, Tyga, YBN Almighty Jay, and Twin Hector. She confirmed her relationship with Milano on Instagram in September 2023 by sharing a sweet snap of the pair gazing into each other's eyes. For his part, the artist also shared a picture of the couple alongside a heartfelt note for White. "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela," he wrote.
Opening up to People about their romance, White and Milano said they hadn't expected to fall for each other despite having known each other for quite some time. "They always say don't go looking for love, let love find you. In... this case love found us," White, who has two kids from her past relationships with Kardashian and Tyga, said. She also cited her friendship with Milano as the best part of their relationship. "Being able to be around somebody in your most vulnerable state plays a huge role in a successful relationship," she explained. "Not to mention how important communication is to express to each other feelings, emotions, & honesty." White believes it was fate that brought them together. "I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes." Here's what we know about Milano and their budding romance.
Derrick Milano is an award-winning songwriter
Derrick Milano is an award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Justin Bieber to Nicki Minaj, snagging five Grammy Awards along the way (At least, according to his Instagram profile), including Best Rap Song in 2021 for co-writing Megan Thee Stallion's hit "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé. That said, it's worth noting that his official trophy tally is a tad lower. Nevertheless, it's still quite an achievement.
He first broke onto the music scene when he worked on Stallion's song "Simon Says" from her third studio album "Fever" in 2019. Since then, Milano has lent his songwriting skills to tracks such as "Summer Renaissance" by Beyoncé, "Hot Girl Summer" by Stallion featuring Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, and "Press" by Cardi B.
Born in December 1993 in Philadelphia, the artist has released a few of his own records as well, including the singles "die4iT" and "Control" from his forthcoming project "Somebody's Son." He talked about it in his interview with Kazi back in 2021. "It's just a new sound, a new pocket. Of course, there are some songs that are commercial, but my songwriter ear knows the politics of it," he said, adding that the album is "super fire, quality." At the time, he also offered his advice to young, aspiring artists, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean and positive image. "Really value your face card. The industry is so small you have to be careful with what you say, what you post, watch how you move," he said. "Focus on yourself. ... Make sure every time you meet someone to make it an experience so when you leave, you're remembered. Don't be the person just standing there."
Blac Chyna's family approves of Derrick
Speaking with ET in October, Angela Renee White shed further light on her relationship with Derrick Milano, revealing that they had known each other since 2019 before they began dating and officially became a couple. Since going public with their romance, both she and her boyfriend have met each other's families. "I actually just traveled to go see my mom," she said, referring to online personality Tokyo Toni. "We went to go visit her, and my mom loves Derrick. That really means a lot to me because my momma don't like nobody." She also explained how her relationship with Milano differs from her previous romances. "I put God in it ... And we have key people that is in our relationship [who can] come to me and say, 'Hey, I don't think that you should really do it this way because I know Derek,'" she said. "Like his mom or my mom ... certain people that can have input, but not everybody."
White's mom, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, shared her thoughts about the relationship in an Instagram post in October 2023, saying she approves of Milano as her daughter's boyfriend. "I will wish nothing more than to see these two together forever," she wrote. "I'm for it [100%]!!" She also stressed that she's never liked any of the guys White has dated except for Milano, whom she described as a good man. "He's up my alley," she added, to which Milano responded, "Love you mom!"