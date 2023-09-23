Tyga And Blac Chyna Still Don't See Eye To Eye On Parenting Their Son

It's been years since Tyga and Blac Chyna put an end to their headline-grabbing relationship, but to this day, the two still butt heads when it comes to raising their son, King Cairo.

Tyga and Chyna started dating in 2011, became engaged in 2012, and split in 2014. While they never made it down the aisle, the pair welcomed their son the same year Tyga got down on one knee. The "Rack City" rapper takes pride in being a dad to King, telling People it's a "great accomplishment to have a mini version of yourself." He added: "You don't owe the world anything, but when you bring a beautiful child like this into the world, you know that you've got a lot to live for." Chyna is just as devoted to King, going as far as telling fans that despite receiving zero financial support from Tyga (and Rob Kardashian, but that's for another story), she's able to raise her children well. "My biggest flex? Honestly, taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support," she shared in an appearance on the "Hip-hop Nation" podcast.

But Tyga took issue with this claim. According to the rapper, he doesn't need to provide child support since he pays for everything else.